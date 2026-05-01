May 1: Premier Inn job losses; Interest rates set to rise; Range Rover Westminster Edition

Premier Inn owner Whitbread plans 3,800 job cuts under five-year overhaul

Premier Inn owner Whitbread has announced plans to cut around 3,800 jobs in the UK and Ireland as part of a new five-year strategy to make £250m in cost savings and overhaul its restaurants.

The hospitality group said it wanted to save money in light of cost pressures coming from business rates and national insurance contributions.

Its new five-year plan includes the increased cost-saving target and steps to cut capital spending by more than £1bn.

Bank signals interest rates could rise as Iran war to push up cost of living

Bank of England policymakers have signalled that interest rates could rise later this year if the Middle East energy shock has a longer-lasting effect on the cost of living.

The outlook comes as interest rates were held at 3.75% on Thursday.

The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said it had decided to hold borrowing costs steady but that it was alert to the evolving situation in the Middle East.

Range Rover Westminster Edition brings a touch of class and British heritage