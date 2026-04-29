Volkswagen finally reveals its new electric supermini – the 282-mile ID. Polo

After what has felt like an age with teaser images and camouflaged drives plastered across the internet, Volkswagen has finally revealed its new electric supermini – the ID. Polo.

The newcomer is part of a quartet of new EVs from the Volkswagen Group, sitting on the ‘MEB+’ platform shared with the Cupra Raval, Skoda Epiq and Volkswagen ID.Cross. It’s also the first VW ID model to wear an historic name instead of a number, as the German firm seeks to make its electric line-up feel more familiar.

The ID.Polo is equipped with either a 37kWh or a 52kWh battery. The smaller pack comes with 114bhp or 133bhp motors, and can manage up to 201 miles. The larger battery comes with a 208bhp motor, with VW claiming a 208-mile range.

The exterior features Volkswagen’s new ‘Pure Positive’ design language with the C-pillars derived from the first-generation Golf, while the front end has similar elements taken from the new ID.3 Neo hatchback.

Inside, Volkswagen has equipped lots of physical buttons alongside a 13-inch infotainment system, and a 10-inch digital cockpit which can be customised to have a ‘retro display’ from the first-generation Golf hatchback.

Compared to the combustion-engined Polo, the ID.Polo packs more interior space with a boot capacity of 441 litres, compared to 351 litres. Furthermore, that space swells to 1,240 litres when the rear seats are folded down, which is 115 litres more than the conventional model.

Prices and UK specifications will be revealed soon, though the car has gone on sale in Germany from the equivalent of £29,280, while a cheaper model priced at £21,650 will be launched in the summer.