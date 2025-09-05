Nissan names dealer network’s best-of-the-best master technician of the year

Nissan has named a Derby dealership team member as the most customer-focused employee in its UK retail operation.

Krystian Duda, master technician at Vertu Nissan Derby, has been named Dealer Ambassador for the 2024 financial year, the Japanese car manufacturer has announced.

Duda won the accolade largely because of the effort he puts in to look after his customers, but also because of his expert knowledge of the cars in the Nissan line-up.

He took the award after being recognised among the staff of more than 130 other Nissan dealerships across the UK.

He was also named Dealer Ambassador for Quarter Four, earning him a place in the selection process for the top-tier annual award.

During the judging process, the ways in which Duda surpasses expectations to assist colleagues and customers became abundantly clear.

For instance, he regularly ventures out of the workshop to get a better understanding of a particular issue and will take the owner on a test-drive to help diagnose the problem if necessary. This enables the vehicle to be repaired quickly and efficiently.

His nomination for the Ambassador award read as follows: ‘Krystian’s commitment to his customers is outstanding and he always goes the extra mile without hesitation.’

Brian Davison, regional aftersales manager at Nissan Motor GB, said: ‘I recently had the pleasure, alongside my colleague Gordon Hunter, of presenting Krystian Duda with his prestigious “Ambassador of the Year” award.

‘The decision was based on the outstanding feedback received highlighting his dedication, innovation and customer-first mindset. It was fantastic to sit down with him and hear first-hand about his success stories – whether they involve diagnosing vehicles in a timely manner; thinking outside the box to support colleagues and customers; or going the extra mile in other ways.

‘His drive and commitment to enhancing the customer journey truly set him apart. Congratulations, Krystian, from everyone at Nissan Motor GB and may your passion and performance continue to inspire others!’

Duda said: ‘Naturally I am delighted to receive this award! It’s wonderful that my efforts have been recognised and I’m very grateful.

‘Keeping the workshop running smoothly at Vertu Nissan Derby is very much a team effort, so I accept this award on behalf of myself and all my colleagues.’

Pictured: Krystian Duda, right, receives his award from Brian Davison, regional aftersales manager at Nissan Motor GB, centre, and Gordon Hunter, aftersales performance manager.