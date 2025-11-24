Nov 24: Rail fares to be frozen; Progress on ending Russia-Ukraine war; Fiat 500 goes hybrid

Rail fares to be frozen for first time in 30 years

Rail fares are to be frozen for the first time in 30 years, the government has announced.

Ministers said the move will save millions of rail travellers hundreds of pounds off season tickets, peak and off-peak returns between major cities. Commuters on the more expensive routes will save more than £300 a year.

The government said the changes are part of its plans to rebuild a publicly owned Great British Railways that will deliver value for money through bringing rail tickets into the 21st century with tap in tap out and digital ticketing, alongside investing in superfast wifi. The announcement applies to England and services run by English train operating companies.

Government must make ‘hard choices and change course’, CBI boss to say

The government must ‘change course’ and avoid inflicting more cost pressure on UK firms at Wednesday’s Budget, the boss of the UK’s largest business group will warn.

CBI boss Rain Newton-Smith will tell ministers and business leaders that firms are concerned the UK could ‘risk getting locked in a stop-start economy’.

She is also set to encourage the government to make ‘hard choices’ and avoid ‘death by a thousand taxes’.

New Fiat 500 Hybrid arrives with manual gearbox

Fiat has announced the previously EV-only 500e will be joined by a hybrid version with a manual gearbox.

The 500 Hybrid is equipped with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that is mated to a 12-volt lithium-ion battery and six-speed manual transmission. It can accelerate to 60mph in 16 seconds, or 17.1 seconds for the convertible.

There will be three trims from launch with the entry-level Icon featuring 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display. Prices will be published later.

The markets

The FTSE 100 ended in the green on Friday, outperforming European peers, despite downbeat economic news ahead of next week’s Budget.

The index closed up 12.06 points, 0.1%, at 9,539.71. The FTSE 250 ended 20.98 points lower, 0.1%, at 21,363.37, while the AIM All-Share fell 5.56 points, 0.8%, to 735.64.

Sterling was quoted at 1.308 dollars at the time of the London equities close on Friday, slightly lower compared to 1.309 on Thursday. The euro stood at 1.150 dollars, lower against 1.153 a day earlier.

US and Ukraine report progress on ending Russia war but offer few details

Top US and Ukrainian officials said they were making progress towards ending the Russia-Ukraine war but provided scant details as they discussed the American proposal to achieve peace despite concerns among many of Washington’s European allies that the plan was far too conciliatory to Moscow.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio said high-stakes talks in Geneva were ‘very worthwhile’ and constituted the most productive day in ‘a very long time’ on larger efforts to end the fighting.

But he offered very little information on what was discussed, allowing only that discussions would continue on Monday and perhaps deeper into the week.

David Cameron reveals prostate cancer diagnosis and backs screening

Lord David Cameron has revealed he was successfully treated for prostate cancer as he backed a targeted screening programme for the UK’s most common cancer in males.

The former prime minister was urged to get tested by his wife, Samantha, after the pair heard the founder of Soho House, Nick Jones, speaking about his experience with the cancer on the radio a year ago, the Times reported.

Lord Cameron told the newspaper he wants to support a call for screening to be offered to high-risk men.

Weather

Variable cloud with sunny spells and showers from the north today, reports BBC Weather. North-east may see heavier evening showers, wintry on high ground.

Tonight turns mostly dry with clear periods for much of the UK, though a few showers persist on eastern coasts and the far southwest. Light winds, cooler later overnight.