Oct 14: Dieselgate latest; Lexus ‘LS’ returns; Gaza peace deal; Steel tariffs loom

Car makers ‘would rather cheat than follow law’ over emissions, High Court told
Car manufacturers decided they would ‘rather cheat than comply with the law’ over vehicle emissions, the High Court has heard, in what is the biggest legal action of its kind in English history.
Around 1.6 million motorists are taking legal action against more than a dozen manufacturers over claims that several diesel vehicles made from 2009 onwards contained ‘prohibited defeat devices’ (PDDs).
Barristers for the motorists claim that the devices installed in the cars allowed the vehicles to detect when they were being tested and alter the amount of harmful emissions produced so that they fell within emissions regulations.
‘The customer will decide’ when it comes to future powertrains says Nissan product planner
When it comes to future mobility, ‘the customer will decide’ what powertrain they will want from their vehicle.
That’s according to Nissan Europe’s product strategy and planner, Christophe Amblard, who expressed his thoughts on how car manufacturers and governments need to give the consumer choice when it comes to buying vehicles.
Nissan is about to launch the third-generation Leaf, which was the kick-starter for mass-market EVs when it went on sale in 2011.
Lexus ‘LS’ nameplate set to return on six-wheeled MPV
The Lexus LS is set to make a return, but it will no longer be a four-door luxury saloon.
The LS looks set to become a six-wheeled MPV, and will sit alongside the smaller ‘LM’ minivan in the Lexus range.
Although very few details have been revealed at this stage, a teaser image shows that the vehicle features smaller wheels at the back compared to the wheels located on the front axle.
Miners prosper as FTSE 100 makes steady progress
The FTSE 100 recouped some of Friday’s hefty losses, while gold soared once more, as President Donald Trump dialled down his rhetoric in the trade spat between the US and China.
The British stock index closed up 15.40 points, 0.2%, at 9,442.87.
In European equities on Monday, the CAC 40 in Paris closed up 0.2%, while the DAX 40 in Frankfurt ended up 0.6%.
Sir Keir Starmer hails ‘historic day’ as Gaza peace plan is signed
Sir Keir Starmer hailed a ‘historic day’ as key countries agreed President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan and said the UK could play a key role in monitoring the ceasefire.
The Prime Minister was in Sharm El Sheikh to see the US president and fellow negotiators from Egypt, Qatar and Turkey sign the agreement after all 20 of the remaining live Israeli hostages were released by Hamas.
Israel and Hamas were not at the summit.
EU ambassador defends looming steel tariffs amid talks on protecting UK industry
The European Union’s ambassador to the UK has defended planned hikes in steel tariffs as officials in Whitehall attempted to limit the potentially catastrophic impact on British workers.
The European Commission has disclosed plans to impose 50% tariffs on steel, double the current level of 25%, while cutting tariff-free import volumes to 18.3 million tons a year – a 47% reduction.
The EU’s ambassador Pedro Serrano said official-level contacts had already been made between Whitehall and Brussels about the proposals but he stressed the need for Brussels to defend the bloc’s steel industry.
