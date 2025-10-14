Oct 14: Dieselgate latest; Lexus ‘LS’ returns; Gaza peace deal; Steel tariffs loom

Car makers ‘would rather cheat than follow law’ over emissions, High Court told

Car manufacturers decided they would ‘rather cheat than comply with the law’ over vehicle emissions, the High Court has heard, in what is the biggest legal action of its kind in English history.

Around 1.6 million motorists are taking legal action against more than a dozen manufacturers over claims that several diesel vehicles made from 2009 onwards contained ‘prohibited defeat devices’ (PDDs).

Barristers for the motorists claim that the devices installed in the cars allowed the vehicles to detect when they were being tested and alter the amount of harmful emissions produced so that they fell within emissions regulations.

‘The customer will decide’ when it comes to future powertrains says Nissan product planner

When it comes to future mobility, ‘the customer will decide’ what powertrain they will want from their vehicle.

That’s according to Nissan Europe’s product strategy and planner, Christophe Amblard, who expressed his thoughts on how car manufacturers and governments need to give the consumer choice when it comes to buying vehicles.

Nissan is about to launch the third-generation Leaf, which was the kick-starter for mass-market EVs when it went on sale in 2011.

Lexus ‘LS’ nameplate set to return on six-wheeled MPV

The Lexus LS is set to make a return, but it will no longer be a four-door luxury saloon.

The LS looks set to become a six-wheeled MPV, and will sit alongside the smaller ‘LM’ minivan in the Lexus range.

Although very few details have been revealed at this stage, a teaser image shows that the vehicle features smaller wheels at the back compared to the wheels located on the front axle.

Miners prosper as FTSE 100 makes steady progress

The FTSE 100 recouped some of Friday’s hefty losses, while gold soared once more, as President Donald Trump dialled down his rhetoric in the trade spat between the US and China.

The British stock index closed up 15.40 points, 0.2%, at 9,442.87.

In European equities on Monday, the CAC 40 in Paris closed up 0.2%, while the DAX 40 in Frankfurt ended up 0.6%.

Car dealer Kevin Mackie has escalated his dispute with Renault, Nissan, and RCI Bank to the European Commission, alleging breaches of EU competition law. The firms deny wrongdoing, claiming dealer agreements don’t guarantee vehicle or parts supply. High Court proceedings continue.

The High Court today begins hearing a landmark £6bn lawsuit involving 1.6 million motorists accusing major carmakers of using illegal ‘defeat devices’ to cheat diesel emissions tests. Mercedes, Renault, Nissan, Ford, Peugeot and Citroen face trial, with others bound by the outcome.

Lloyds Banking Group has warned the motor finance compensation scheme could cost it nearly £2bn after setting aside another £800m. The bank disputes the FCA’s £700-per-claim estimate, arguing the proposed redress method overstates customer losses and plans to challenge it.

Chorley Group slipped further into the red last year, posting a £1.09m pre-tax loss amid challenges with used EV values, brand buy-backs and rising costs. Turnover fell to £259.7m, though net assets rose to £8m. Bosses remain optimistic, citing new Hyundai and Nissan partnerships.

Snows Toyota has supported a charity golf day at Romsey Golf Club, helping to raise £3,390 for Guide Dogs. The Hampshire event featured a Toyota Yaris Cross display, with Snows acting as headline partner and hole sponsor. Organisers thanked supporters for their generosity and community spirit.

