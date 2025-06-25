Perfect Placement – Recruitment Agency 2025

Many dealers know that they are only as good as the quality of their staff – but finding the best is no easy task.

That’s why having a recruitment company that’s on your side in sourcing the best candidates is vital.

No company in this sector has received such overwhelming praise from dealers year after year as Perfect Placement.

The Norwich-based firm has been named by dealers as the winner of Recruitment Agency category for 2025 once again, underlining its position as a trusted name for dealers looking to strengthen their teams.

Incredibly, the company has won this category 15 years on the trot, cementing its reputation among dealers.

Commenting on the win, director Dan Unstead said: ‘It’s an incredible feeling. You might think, after winning this 14 times already, it would become routine – but it honestly never does.

‘The competition gets stronger every year, so this win means more to us than ever.

‘We’re absolutely thrilled and incredibly grateful that dealers continue to put their trust in us.’

Perfect Placement has been working exclusively with the motor trade for over 21 years, helping dealers across the UK find the right people for roles in sales, service, management, and technical departments.

But for the team, it’s never just been about filling jobs – it’s about building strong, lasting partnerships.

‘We never get complacent,’ said Unstead. ‘Every day we bring the same energy and drive, focused on getting it right for both clients and candidates. The industry keeps evolving – and so do we. Staying sharp, responsive and people-focused is what keeps us ahead.’

The Car Dealer Power Awards are voted for by dealers themselves – and the team at Perfect Placement knew how much was riding on this year’s results.

‘They were definitely on tenterhooks,’ added Unstead. ‘There’s always a little bit of apprehension about whether we’ll be recognised again – but I know they’ll be punching the air with excitement.

‘It means the world to the team every time. We don’t take a single win for granted.’