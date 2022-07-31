July 31: Sunak bidding for underdog status; Record crowds for Lionesses expected; Ferrari reveals 296 GT3 racer

Sunak admits to ‘playing catch-up’ to Truss in apparent bid for underdog status

Rishi Sunak has acknowledged he is ‘playing catch-up’ to Liz Truss as he seemingly claimed the Tory leadership race’s sought-after underdog status.

The 42-year-old alluded to the fallout from his wife’s tax status when he appeared to suggest some commentary claimed he ‘wouldn’t even have been a part of this contest’ if she had not announced her decision to pay UK taxes on her overseas income while he was still chancellor in April.

As the foreign secretary continued to best him in the polls, Sunak’s weekend has been characterised by his pledge to end ‘woke nonsense’ and his supporters attributing his unpopularity to ‘latent racism’ – a claim which he was quick to dispute as incorrect.

Euro final expected to draw in record crowds for Lionesses clash with Germany

England’s highly-anticipated clash against Germany is expected to draw in the biggest home TV audience on record for a women’s football match.

Some 90,000 fans are due to fill Wembley Stadium – most hoping to watch the Lionesses secure the first major tournament title for an England team since 1966 – while millions more watch from homes, pubs and fan zones.

The record number of UK viewers for a women’s game is nine million, which was set during England’s semi-final defeat by the United States in the 2019 World Cup, according to the ratings organisation Barb.

Prince of Wales ‘accepted £1m from family of Osama bin Laden’, report claims

The Prince of Wales accepted a £1m payment from the family of Osama bin Laden, it has been reported.

Charles, 73, is believed to have had a private meeting with Bakr, 76, at Clarence House in London on October 30, 2013, two years after Osama bin Laden was killed by US special forces in Pakistan. The Sunday Times said Charles secured the money from Bakr bin Laden, the patriarch of the wealthy Saudi family, and his brother Shafiq, who are both half-brothers of the former al Qaida leader.

Clarence House strongly disputes many of the claims, saying the decision to accept the donation to his charity, the Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund (PWCF), was taken solely by trustees.

Train drivers’ strike ‘solidly supported’ as bitter dispute continues

A strike by train drivers was ‘solidly supported’ on Saturday amid a fresh clash between unions and the government over the bitter pay, jobs and conditions dispute.

Passengers suffered another day of travel misery as thousands of members of Aslef at seven train companies staged a 24 hour walkout.

The union said it has received an offer from Transport for Wales for a 6.6 per cent pay rise which it will put to its members.

Hosts of Ukrainians in UK to receive government praise for generosity

People across the UK who have given sanctuary to more than 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing the conflict are to receive a letter of thanks from the Ukrainian and British governments.

Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko and refugees minister Lord Harrington will send letters to sponsors and families this week to praise them for contributing to ‘the UK’s largest offer of help to people fleeing war since 1945’.

Some 104,000 people have arrived in Britain after the government’s Ukraine visa schemes were launched in March, including 31,300 under the family scheme, and 72,700 people under the Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme.

Ferrari shows off new GT racer

Ferrari has revealed its new GT racer –the 296 GT3.

Replacing the 488 GT3, the 296 GT3 uses a V6 from the 296 road car instead of its predecessor’s V8, but without the road-going car’s hybrid system. The car also yields 20 per cent more downforce and 10 per cent better torsional rigidity than the 488 GT3.

The 293 GT3 will be on offer to ‘pro’ and gentlemen drivers and will debut at next year’s Daytona 24 hours endurance race.

Weather outlook

A cloudy day with patchy rain for much of England and Wales today, clearing this afternoon to leave sunshine, reports BBC Weather. Brighter and clearer in the north with just the odd shower.

A clear night for most with showers easing although these will persist in the far north and eastern England.