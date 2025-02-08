BMW honours its UK dealer network at glitzy annual awards ceremony

BMW has been celebrating the very best of its UK dealer network with its prestigious Retailer of the Year Awards.

Hosted by comedian Jimmy Carr, the glitzy ceremony shone a light on the dealers from the BMW and Mini network who have gone above and beyond in the past 12 months.

Winners were selected across a range of categories, from sales, customer, used cars and electric.

The Mini awards included a new category this year too, with a ‘Rookie of the Year’ gong dished out the best newcomer, who looks destined to become a star of the future.

Across BMW retailers, Partridge took home the crown for ‘Corporate’, while Cotswold Cheltenham were successful in the ‘Used Cars’ category.

When it came to eco-friendly Motoring, Sytner Coventry lead the green charge to take home the ‘Electric’ prize.

The Car Dealer Top 100 group’s Sheffield branch also took home the overall BMW Retailer of the Year. award.

Speaking at the awards, David George, BMW Group’s CEO in the UK and Ireland, said: ‘The efforts our retailers put into their work shows the tireless commitment to delivering excellence for the BMW brand.

‘Our retailers go above and beyond to ensure each of their customers feel valued, and tonight’s winners are a shining example of the type of retail excellence we strive for across the BMW Group.’

Andy Crossan, managing director at Sytner Sheffield, added: ‘We are absolutely delighted to have been awarded ‘BMW Retailer of the Year’ for 2024 at Sytner Sheffield.

‘This tremendous achievement coincides with celebrations for our 50th year as a Retailer with the BMW Group. We extend our warmest congratulations to our head of business, Carl Shaw, and we are incredibly proud of the entire team at Sytner Sheffield whose hard work and outstanding performance across every aspect of the business made this win possible.’

Highlights among the Mini awards included JKC taking home the ‘Aftersales’ award and Lloyd Group being recognised crowned for ‘Marketing’.

Elsewhere, Halliwell Jones was recognised for its ‘Mini Big Love’ efforts and Grassicks, which is part of Eastern Western Motor Group, won this year’s overall Mini Retailer of the Year.

David Beattie, director of Mini UK and Ireland, said: ‘It is with great pride that we honour tonight’s winners; last year saw us launch an entirely new MINI model family, and the infectious enthusiasm and unwavering passion from our retailers was clearly felt.

‘With all-electric sales increasing 55% year on year, it’s clear our retailers truly excelled in providing our customers with a gold-standard of service, and I’m delighted to share in their success this evening.’

Commenting on the overall win, Victoria Steel, Eastern Group franchise director, said: ‘We are delighted to see our Grassicks Mini team win Retailer Of The Year 2024.

‘Since we, Eastern Western Motor Group, purchased Grassicks in 2017 the team have achieved this prestigious accolade 3 times.

‘Since taking over the site they have been a tour de force for the brand and for our customers. Paul and his team have worked exceptionally hard at putting our customers first and excelling at all our standards across sales and service.

‘I am also delighted for the team to have been in the top three nominees for Mini Used Retailer Of The Year and Mini Aftersales Retailer Of The Year, this highlights the exceptional personal care we give every customer throughout their journey with Grassicks Mini.

‘I am very proud of the whole team for creating such a strong customer centric environment.’

A full list of all the winners can be seen below:

BMW Winners

BMW Retailer of the Year: Sytner Sheffield

Sytner Sheffield Marketing: Sytner

Sytner Customer: Grassicks, GKL, Berry Heathrow

Grassicks, GKL, Berry Heathrow Corporate: Partridge

Partridge BMW Sales: Sytner Coventry

Sytner Coventry Electric: Sytner Coventry

Sytner Coventry Used Cars: Cotswold Cheltenham

Cotswold Cheltenham Aftersales: Sytner Stevenage

Sytner Stevenage Head of Business: Joe O’Gleby – Sytner Coventry

Mini Winners