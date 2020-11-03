A snap poll conducted by Carwow on the Monday morning has shown that 42 per cent of buyers won’t delay their new car plans following Boris Johnson’s second lockdown announcement.

The business has released a series of statistics from its retailers and enquiries since the first lockdown and said dealers will be far better off second time around as they are now more prepared.

The new car enquiries platform said car dealers in England should be reassured as it has seen little impact in Wales or regions that have been put into Tier 3.

It added that there had been no noticeable change in consumer behaviour, enquiry or conversion rates for its Welsh retailers.

Carwow also reported that although many car dealer decided to leave them and other marketing channels during the first lockdown, its retailers who stayed received a share of more than 2,240 orders in April and May from more than 60,000 leads despite showrooms being closed.

In a statement, the company said: ‘All partner retailers have been on our new cost-per-enquirer model since August 1, where retailers only have to pay for each user who makes an enquiry (charged for their first call, test drive or message) made directly through the carwow platform. With no other charges, and no ongoing costs.

‘We are extending our Covid-19 discount on enquiries as a result of this new lockdown and waiving any membership fee, guaranteeing the rate until August 2021 to ensure partners know what lies ahead with carwow, and that we’re not just committing to a short-term measure.

‘Carwow will continue to be a strong marketing channel for new car sales throughout Lockdown 2, and can help maximise opportunities to sell stock throughout the remainder of Q4 and build a strong order book into Q1.’