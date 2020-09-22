A third of car buyers haven’t changed their car in 2020 due to the coronavirus and that’s expected to carry on into next year.

New research has found that 32 per cent of those surveyed said they wouldn’t changed their car this year and a further 36 per cent said they are no longer looking to change their car in 2021.

More than half (54 per cent) said they would be more likely to buy a used car, while 32 per cent said they will likely spend less on their next vehicle because of the financial impact of the pandemic.

The research also found people weren’t just trying to save money by not changing car but by not maintaining them too.

More than a quarter of people have looked to save money by avoiding the cost of a car service this year an nearly half (44 per cent) of younger drivers admitting to this.

The survey, carried out by CarGuide, spoke to 2,000 UK adults in September of this year.

CarGuide co-founder Olli Astley said: ‘Our research highlights the financial impact of Covid-19 for huge numbers of car owners looking to change their car in 2020 or 2021.

‘With many of us still working from home you can only imagine the amount of cars sat on the driveway barely clocking any miles each week.

‘The government moved fast to offer the MOT extension for 6 months because of coronavirus but our research highlights that millions of car owners have also avoided the cost of servicing their car too.

‘It looks like the pandemic is far from over so we don’t see any demand surge for car buying for many months.’