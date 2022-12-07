The use of video in the used car sales process is growing in importance every year for the used car industry.

From YouTube to WhatsApp video calls, dealers are now using video in a variety of ways to help smooth the sale of used cars.

Our Use of Video award aims to recognise those that are excelling at it and taking their businesses to the next level.

There was tough competition in this category with our two highly commended firms – Targa Florio Cars and Romans International – impressing our judges with their good social following and engaging videos.

However, as with all our awards, only one can triumph and this year the honour went to Acklam Car Centre.

The Middlesbrough-based business impressed our mystery shoppers with its impressive following on YouTube and how well it has integrated its videos perfectly into its website.

Reacting to the win was Chris Andrews, manager, Acklam Car Centre, who told Car Dealer: ‘We have found that we’ve had great feedback to our videos.

‘People from all over the world have been in touch to say they’ve watched them and have enjoyed them.

‘We really really enjoy the Used Car Awards. It’s great to see all the different car dealers here and speak to the competition.

‘We work really well and I think the award is well-deserved.’

Acklam Car Centre has been established for more than two decades and has enjoyed considerable growth over the past few years, partly because it has kept up to date with developments in digital marketing and social media.

The company focuses on buying the very best stock, pricing it correctly using its live pricing strategy and ensuring that customers are at the heart of the business.

James Baggott, editor-in-chief of Car Dealer Magazine, said: ‘At Car Dealer Magazine, we are passionate about video ourselves, and we truly recognise its importance to the success of the modern-day used car dealership.

‘The team at Acklam Car Centre are clearly experts in this field, and the videos on their website are of exceptional quality. The team should be incredibly proud of what they do, and their success at our awards is well deserved.’

Mike Brewer, Car Dealer Used Car Awards host, added: ‘Nice photographs of cars are all well and good, but video is where it’s at these days.

‘The team at Acklam Car Centre are smashing it out of the park with fabulous films showcasing the great cars they have in stock. Nice work.’

Main image: Chris Andrews is pictured holding the trophy along with the Acklam Car Centre team, with Philip Tissot of category sponsor Visitor Chat (second from left) plus Mike Brewer (right)