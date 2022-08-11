Alfa Romeo announces prices for much-anticipated Tonale SUV with model starting at £38,595

Prices for the hotly-anticipated Alfa Romeo Tonale will start at £38,595 with the compact SUV now available to order.

The model will sit beneath the Stelvio in the Italian firm’s lineup and is set to go head-to-head with the likes of the Audi Q3 and BMW X1.

At launch, it will be available with a single mild-hybrid powertrain, which pairs a 158bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and a small electric motor that is capable of driving the car for short bursts.

With this engine under the bonnet, the Tonale can accelerate to 60mph in 8.6 seconds, while returning a claimed 46.3mpg, with CO2 emissions of 139g/km. A plug-in hybrid version will arrive at the start of 2023.

Two main trim levels will be available – Ti and Veloce – and there will also be a Speciale launch edition.

Standard equipment is generous across the range, with all versions coming with a 10.25-inch touchscreen with over-the-air updates and Amazon Alexa integration, along with a reversing camera, adaptive cruise control and dual-zone climate control.

Ti versions, priced from £39,995 can be spotted by their satin chrome grille, 18-inch dark alloy wheels and gloss black accents.

The Veloce builds on this with its larger 19-inch alloy wheels, matt side and front inserts and red Brembo brake callipers. It also gets Alcantara upholstery and adaptive suspension, and prices start from £42,495.

The Speciale launch edition is actually the most affordable Tonale on offer, with prices starting from £38,595, yet it brings larger 20-inch alloy wheels and bespoke badging as standard.

Alfa Romeo has also given a representative finance quote, with the Tonale Speciale available from £429 a month over a 48-month contract, and with a customer deposit of £8,300.

Orders are now open for the Alfa Romeo Tonale, with first deliveries expected from September.