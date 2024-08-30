Alfa Romeo Giulia diesel rose most in value during ‘strong’ August for used cars

The Alfa Romeo Giulia diesel was the most appreciating used car in August while the Vauxhall Combo Life Electric was the worst, Car Dealer can reveal.

Data shared exclusively by Cap HPI shows the Italian executive saloon rose the most in percentage trade value terms during a month of strong used car demand.

Prices of diesel-powered Giulias, at the three-year/30,000-mile point, rise by 3.99% during the month, equivalent to a chunky £671.

The top 10 biggest ‘risers’ during August was very varied, and includes a high-end sports car, one EV, diesels, and a hatchback from a premium brand no longer selling cars in the UK.

The range of cars in the biggest ‘fallers’ table is equally varied.

The full lists from Cap HPI are detailed below.

The data was shared with Car Dealer following its interview with Cap HPI’s director of valuations, Derren Martin.

In the video posted at the top of this story, Martin explained how August was a stable month for the used car market.

Prices fell on average by just 0.6%, or £140, on three-year/30,000 used cars during the month.

While the figure is a drop, when analysed in wider context the 0.6% slip shows how strong the used car market is currently.

Cap HPI has only dropped values by 2% over the last four months.

‘We’re finding demand from retailers is quite strong and their demand from consumers hasn’t dipped away too much with the holiday season. Some dealers are telling us that August was actually stronger than July, which is quite unusual,’ Martin told Car Dealer.

Dealers are now ‘dipping’ back into the market and acquiring stock.

‘It’s a very stable market, because supply levels are not too high and demand is still there,’ he said.

The biggest fallers list only includes two electric cars, which would back up Martin’s observation that in general prices of three-year-old EVs are holding very steady and are selling well.

‘EVs are selling quickly off forecourts and we see bigger margins,’ he said.

‘Our analysis shows that less than 20% of independents have advertised an EV over the last six months, so there’s 80% that aren’t stocking and advertising them – they’re really not dipping their toes in. And we’ve see less than half of franchised dealers have advertised an EV too, so there’s a lot more out there that could be done.

‘We’ve already seen more EVs sold this year than in the whole of last year in the trade market. There’s a big opportunity for dealers that aren’t stocking them at the moment.’

Top 10 Biggest Fallers

1. Vauxhall Combo Life (21-) Electric: -11.755%, -£1825

2. Skoda Citigo (19-21) Electric: -8.60%, -£866

3. Citroen Berlingo Multispace (18-): -6.92%, -£1172

4. Kia Stonic (17-21) Diesel: -6.83%, -£625

5. Maserati Quattroporte (13-): -6.81%, -£2677

6. Hyundai IX20 (10-20): -6.24%, -£658

7. Suzuki Jimny (18-20): -6.00%, -£1475

8. BMW 2 Series Convertible (14-21) Diesel: -5.95%, -£910

9. Volvo XC90 (15-): -5.93%, -£1984

10. Ford Transit Courier Kombi (14-21) Diesel: -5.20%, -£525

Top 10 Biggest Risers:

1. Alfa Romeo Giulia (16-21) Diesel: +3.99%, +£671

2. Mercedes-Benz SL (12-20): +3.05%, +£1225

3. Mitsubishi Outlander (18-21): +3.00%, +£500

4. Lexus IS (18-21) Hybrid: +2.98%, +£550

5. Honda HR-V (19-21) Diesel: +2.96%, +£383

6. Fiat Tipo (16-): +2.95%, +£220

7. MG 5 (20-) Electric: +2.91%, +£293

8. Mercedes-Benz AMG GLB (20-): +2.90%, +£900

9. Skoda Octavia (13-20): +2.90%, +£370

10. Infiniti Q30 (15-20) Diesel: +2.87%, +£308