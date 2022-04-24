All-electric Genesis GV60 makes its European debut at Salon Privé London

The first all-electric model from Hyundai luxury division Genesis made its European public debut at Salon Privé London.

The GV60’s unveiling on the first day of the event came as Genesis confirmed that the first UK customer deliveries will start from Monday, June 6.

The wraps were taken off the EV at the Royal Hospital Chelsea by Genesis Motor Europe managing director Dominique Boesch, pictured left, and Salon Privé partner, co-founder and sales director David Bagley.

Boesch said: ‘Salon Privé is one of the most exclusive events in Europe and so for us it was a perfect fit for GV60 to make its European debut.

‘Since launching in Europe less than a year ago, it is a huge honour to headline the first day of this amazing event, and we are so proud to kick off our journey to electrification here at Salon Privé with GV60.’

The GV60 is available as three versions in the UK: Premium, which is a single-motor rear-wheel-drive 168kW model, Sport (160kW + 74kW dual-motor all-wheel drive) and Sport Plus (160kW + 160kW all-wheel-drive performance variant with drift and boost modes).

All of them have a 77.4kWh battery that Genesis says can be charged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes.

The GV60 is the first of three all-electric cars being launched this year by the South Korean brand.

By 2025, all new models from Genesis will be electric, with the brand aiming to reach net carbon zero by 2035.

To coincide with the GV60’s arrival in the UK, a film was created showing it making its journey across London during the night and passing landmarks en route to the event.