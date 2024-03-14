Almost a fifth of drivers more likely to buy used EV in next five years as prices fall – survey

Nearly a fifth of motorists are up for buying a used EV in the next five years because of prices dropping.

That’s according to new research by AA Cars after an online sample of 11,983 UK adults found that 16% of drivers said falling prices made them more likely to buy a second-hand EV in the next five years.

Meanwhile, another 2% said they were more likely to buy one in the next 12 months.

Almost one in 10 drivers (9%) said that when they do buy an EV, it’ll be a new one.

The research follows SMMT figures that showed that used EV sales reached a record high in 2023, going up by 90.9% to hit 118,973. However, they still only comprised 1.6% of the used car market.

Prices for the top 20 most-searched-for used EVs and hybrids on the AA Cars website dropped by 5.9% over the year to Q4 2023.

It said the average price of the most popular EV and hybrid models listed for sale in Q4 of 2023 was £20,392 – down from £21,673 over the same period in 2022.

The Nissan Leaf was the most popular pure-electric car on the site, with its price dropping by 13.5% in Q4 2023 versus the same period the previous year.

AA Cars MD James Hosking said: ‘The average price of used EVs is often higher than their petrol and diesel counterparts, and this can be a major barrier to uptake.

‘As more makes and models enter the new car market, a greater proportion are being made available second-hand, helping to drive down prices.

‘Our research suggests that this trend could help deliver more EV sales in the coming years.’

He added: ‘Switching to a greener vehicle will save drivers money on fuel while also future-proofing them for the further roll-out of clean air zones in cities across the UK, and these factors may also play a part in increasing EV uptake.

‘More incentives may still be needed in the future to persuade cash-strapped consumers to go electric. Speeding up the rollout of the charging network will also help convince drivers that now is the time to switch.’

Most-searched-for used EVs and hybrids in Q4 2023, with annual price changes (AA Cars)

1) Toyota Yaris

Average price in Q4 2023: £17,603

Average price in Q4 2022: £17,665

Annual price change (Q4 2022 to Q4 2023): -0.4%

2) Toyota Prius

Average price in Q4 2023: £14,408

Average price in Q4 2022: £17,436

Annual price change (Q4 2022 to Q4 2023): -17.4%

3) Honda Jazz

Average price in Q4 2023: £18,499

Average price in Q4 2022: £19,911

Annual price change (Q4 2022 to Q4 2023): -7.1%

4) Nissan Leaf

Average price in Q4 2023: £15,687

Average price in Q4 2022: £18,144

Annual price change (Q4 2022 to Q4 2023): -13.5%

5) Kia Niro

Average price in Q4 2023: £22,325

Average price in Q4 2022: £24,590

Annual price change (Q4 2022 to Q4 2023): -9.2%

6) Toyota C-HR

Average price in Q4 2023: £20,514

Average price in Q4 2022: £23,504

Annual price change (Q4 2022 to Q4 2023): -12.7%

7) Toyota Corolla

Average price in Q4 2023: £20,916

Average price in Q4 2022: £24,518

Annual price change (Q4 2022 to Q4 2023): -14.7%

8) Toyota Rav4

Average price in Q4 2023: £27,046

Average price in Q4 2022: £28,569

Annual price change (Q4 2022 to Q4 2023): -5.3%

9) Toyota Auris

Average price in Q4 2023: £12,191

Average price in Q4 2022: £14,666

Annual price change (Q4 2022 to Q4 2023): -16.9%

10) Mitsubishi Outlander

Average price in Q4 2023: £16,050

Average price in Q4 2022: £18,534

Annual price change (Q4 2022 to Q4 2023): -13.4%