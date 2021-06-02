American car dealership sues whole town in bid to prevent Tesla showroom

A U.S car dealership is suing a whole town in a bid to prevent a new Tesla showroom opening nearby.

Hoffman Auto Group has filed a lawsuit against the town of East Hartford, Connecticut after officials approved a new Tesla service centre and showroom in the area.

The Hartford Courant reports that the firm is also suing Tesla as well as development company, InSite Development Services LLC.

Bosses at Hoffman say the showroom violates state law, which prohibits manufacturers from bypassing dealerships and selling directly to customers.

The group has asked a Hartford Superior Court Judge to quash the decision to allow the new Tesla centre.

The lawsuits have been filed under the company’s trading name – Jetobra Inc.

A spokesman for Hoffman Auto Group said: ‘We are committed to defending Connecticut’s pro-consumer franchise system.

‘The proposed Tesla service centre and showroom would deprive Connecticut vehicle buyers of consumer protections’

Tesla is currently fighting a wider battle for a change to Connecticut state law, which would allow it to sell electric vehicles directly to the public.

The proposed site would be used for auto body repair, car charging, vehicle storage and office space.

It was approved using a ‘special use permit’ that was issued by East Hartford’s planning and zoning commission.

Hoffman Auto Group says the permit was ‘illegally issued’ and have pledged to fight the new centre.