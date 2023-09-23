Americans think they know how UK car market works but they don’t, says eBay Motors Group COO

There was an embarrassment of riches for our latest Car Dealer Podcast in a week that saw – among many major news stories – the 2030 ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars being pushed back by five years.

The U-turn happened out of the blue a day after transport secretary Mark Harper had said the government was standing firm on the 2030 deadline.

There were also ructions involving the Pendragon buy-out, not to mention Cazoo arranging a debt-for-equity swap deal with its bondholders as it looks to sort out its financial mess.

In fact, it was such a news-packed seven days that it became a case of what to leave out, otherwise the podcast would have been in danger of lasting many, many hours.

Phill Jones, chief operating officer of eBay Motors Group, was our guest this week to discuss the stories chosen by Car Dealer founder James Baggott and multimedia manager Jon Reay.

Jones commented: ‘The summer wasn’t quieter and then it’s cranked up a notch. It’s like inflation, where nothing seems to come down in price, it just seems to get busier and busier.’

He said that at the time of the 2008/09 credit crunch, there were fears that Pendragon might ‘fall over’ as it was highly leveraged.

The dealership chain, which owns the Evans Halshaw and Stratstone brands, is currently the subject of a buyout offer by American outfit Lithia Motors, with Hedin and Penske launching a combined bid for it as well.

Jones added: ‘My personal observation is that Americans think they know how the UK car market works but don’t.

‘There will be an element of “We think we can do this better” and sometimes that helps.’

However, what Pendragon really needed right now was stability.

‘There are some really good people in Pendragon, some amazing locations, some really smart stuff, but I haven’t really heard anything particularly multi-year from them in the last couple of years, and the team there deserve that certainty,’ said Jones.

