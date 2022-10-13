Log in
Anson Moniz becomes new chief product officer at Automotive Transformation Group

  • Anson Moniz is made chief product officer at Automotive Transformation Group
  • He’s been promoted from role of product director
  • Giles Smith steps aside after two years with group and 22 more at helm of heritage brand GForces

Time 10:35 am, October 13, 2022

Automotive Transformation Group has appointed Anson Moniz as its new chief product officer with immediate effect.

He has moved up from the role of product director, replacing Giles Smith who has stood aside after two years with the group and 22 years as CEO of heritage brand GForces.

Moniz’s appointment follows a seven-year career within the organisation and 14 more within the wider automotive industry.

Smith said: ‘I felt it was the right time to make way for Anson, who has demonstrated an abundance of talent and has the right experience for this role.

‘He has played an integral role in the development of our newly launched NetDirector Digital Retailing Suite, and during his years within the automotive industry he has established an exceptional understanding of technology and how this can help consumers and retailers adapt to the ever-changing landscape of automotive retail.

‘I fully support Anson’s appointment as my successor and look forward to seeing what he will bring to his new role.’

Smith added: ‘I will continue to have a vested interest in the group as an active board member and will work closely with the executive team to build upon our ever-evolving products and goals.’

Moniz said: ‘I take great pride in being appointed Giles’s successor and will ensure our customers remain at the heart of every new innovation we bring to market, be it a digital, data or retention solution.

‘I am delighted to embark on the next chapter of my career with Automotive Transformation Group as we continue to create value and drive efficiencies throughout the full lifecycle of vehicle ownership.’

