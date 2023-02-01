Approved-used schemes not trusted by close to half of British car buyers, new research suggests

Approved-used programmes are untrusted by almost half of Britain’s car buyers, worrying new data has shown.

A poll conducted by What Car? found that 48.5 per cent of those currently in the market for a used car do not believe dealers and manufacturers with approved-used programmes actually undertake thorough vehicle checks before handing the car to the owner.

The result suggests a scepticism from buyers about the honesty of dealers and manufacturers alike.

The same research, which quizzed 812 in-market buyers, also found that 38.6 per cent of respondents do not believe approved-used vehicle are more reliable in the long run compared to normal used models, despite the advertised health checks.

Of those who took part in the study, 54.4 per cent of the 812 in-market buyers surveyed had previously bought an approved-used model.

Of those, 22.2 per cent said they found faults in the vehicle which they believe should have been picked up by the manufacturer or dealer beforehand during the inspections.

Reacting to the findings, Steve Huntingford, editor of What Car?, said: ‘Approved-used programmes are often advertised as adding a peace of mind, thanks to extensive vehicle checks which should highlight any issues which can be addressed before handing the car over.

‘Our latest research suggests a significant share of buyers don’t believe the programmes are as rigorous as they advertise themselves to be.

‘The fact that one-in-five approved-used buyers have found faults with their previous purchase which they believe the dealer or manufacturers should have picked up suggests the programmes have room for improvement when it comes to customer satisfaction.’

The study followed a similar investigation by What Car? in December, which found buyers would rather go for ‘remanufactured’ cars than approved used models.

That research, of 903 in-market buyers, showed that just 16.6 per cent had heard of manufacturer-refurbished or factory-refurbished programmes and knew what they were.

However, after the process was explained, 55.7 per cent said they’d prefer to buy a refurbished used model over an approved-used model.

Nearly two-thirds (63.1 per cent) also said they’d be prepared to pay the same or more for a refurbished model versus an approved-used.

