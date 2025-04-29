Apr 29: M&S cyber attack; KGM Rexton Commercial; Hottest day of the year; Sugar tax change

M&S tells agency warehouse staff to stay at home after cyber attack

Marks and Spencer has told agency staff at a key logistics site to stay at home as disruption from a cyber attack against the retailer entered a second week.

Shares in the company dipped further on Monday morning amid the continued fallout.

The company has seen more than £700m wiped off its stock market valuation since first facing problems.

UK economic growth could slow sharply over the next two years as US tariffs weigh heavy on spending and investment, and uncertainty washes over households and businesses, new forecasts show.

Recovery from a period of stagnant growth will be directly hampered by US President Donald Trump’s plans, EY Item Club said in a new report. Trump unveiled sweeping changes to US trade policy, introducing a ‘baseline’ 10% tariff on imports from most countries around the world.

About 16% of UK goods exports go to the US, meaning the new tariff rate will directly impact UK growth by squashing demand for products, EY said.

The KGM Motors Rexton SUV is now available as a practicality-focused van.

The Rexton Commercial features an exterior design that is nearly identical to the standard car’s, with roof rails, side steps, and a bold front chrome-plated radiator grille.

However, the interior now includes a fixed mesh rear bulkhead, opaque rear windows, a carpeted load bay and just a two-seater layout.

The FTSE 100 rose slightly on Monday, extending its more than two-week long winning streak.

London’s blue-chip index ended the day just in the green, rising two points to finish the day at 8,417, a 0.03% rise. The small gain means the stock index is on its longest run of consecutive increases in eight years.

Elsewhere, Germany’s Dax rose 0.1% and France’s Cac 40 rose 0.5%.

After visiting motor shows in New York and Shanghai, Car Dealer’s James Baggott says it’s clear the future of the car industry lies with China. Brands like Chery are expanding rapidly, offering stylish, tech-packed, affordable cars that threaten established Western manufacturers.

James Taylor has been appointed as Nissan’s new UK managing director after leaving Vauxhall earlier this year. Reporting to Mayra González, Taylor will oversee key EV launches like the Micra EV and new Leaf, succeeding Diana Torres from May 1.

GardX announces strategic partnership with XPEL that will create a new, uplifted offering for manufacturers and car dealers.

Vertu Motors has partnered with Solera Cap HPI to roll out new software and data solutions across its network, aiming to boost operational efficiency through enhanced data-led decision-making and smarter, centrally managed vehicle pricing strategies.

Keytracker explains why upgrades to key and asset management should be high on the agenda for every car dealership.

More than £21,000 has been raised for motor industry charity Ben after nine runners, including Car Quay’s Jamie Caple and JCT600’s James Tordoff, completed the London Marathon. Their efforts were praised as ‘life-changing’ by Ben’s partnerships director, Matt Wigginton.

Vladimir Putin will be judged by his actions, not his words, Downing Street said after the Russian president promised a 72-hour ceasefire in Ukraine.

Sir Keir Starmer, who called for an unconditional ceasefire, fears the Russian leader will ‘come back for more’ if there is not a lasting solution to resolve the conflict.

Mr Putin said the temporary pause – starting late on Wednesday, May 7 in the UK until the night of Saturday, May 10 – would mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe.

The sugar tax applied to fizzy drinks is set to be extended to milkshakes and similar treats under Government proposals.

Plans to end the exemption from the levy for dairy-based drinks, as well as non-dairy substitutes such as oats or rice, were put out for consultation on Monday.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves had said in her autumn budget last year that the Government would consider broadening the tax to include such drinks.

Monday was the hottest day of the year so far with temperatures set to increase further this week, the Met Office has said.

The weather service said the highest temperature recorded on Monday was 24.5C in St James’s Park, London. The previous hottest temperature this year was 24C recorded at Northolt, north London, on April 12.

Meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said temperatures would push towards 25C in the South East and London on Tuesday, with highs of 27C expected on Wednesday.