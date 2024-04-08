Apr 8: Train drivers on strike; Rayner has done nothing wrong – Labour; New Tucson prices

Rail services hit as train drivers walk out for third strike in four days

Trains on some of the busiest routes in the country were at a standstill on Monday because of another strike by drivers in their long-running pay dispute.

Commuters on services into London were among passengers suffering Monday morning travel misery. The strike will hit c2c, Gatwick Express, Greater Anglia, Southeastern, Southern, South Western Railway, Great Northern and Thameslink.

Aslef is embroiled in a near two-year long dispute over pay, with no sign of a breakthrough and no talks planned.

US putting western security at risk by stalling Ukrainian aid – Lord Cameron

The US is risking the West’s security by holding up aid to Ukraine, Lord Cameron is to warn in a visit to Washington DC.

The foreign secretary will tell Mike Johnson, the Republic speaker of the House of Representatives, to stop his colleagues from continuing to block a 95 billion dollar package in a face-to-face meeting.

According to the Telegraph newspaper, Lord Cameron will say the UK and the EU have put forward their money for Ukraine over the next year, as he urges America to follow suit. President Joe Biden’s aid package, worth the equivalent of £75bn, would provide extra military aid to Ukraine.

Angela Rayner did nothing wrong, David Lammy insists amid fresh tax questions

The Conservatives are attempting to distract from economic issues facing voters ahead of the May elections by foregrounding questions about Angela Rayner’s tax, David Lammy has claimed.

The Mail On Sunday newspaper claims to have fresh evidence the Labour deputy leader did not correctly outline her tax arrangements. It pointed to social media posts in which she referred to her husband’s house as ‘home, while maintaining her council house was her principle residence.

The newspaper has previously questioned whether she paid enough tax on the 2015 sale of her Stockport home, as it suggested this was not her primary address.

Man wanted in connection with woman’s murder in Bradford named by police

Police have named a man wanted in connection with the murder of a woman in Bradford city centre who was with her baby who was in a pram.

Officers are appealing for members of the public to report any sightings of Habibur Masum, 25, who is from the Oldham area and is known to the woman.

He is wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman in the Westgate area of Bradford city centre on Saturday afternoon, West Yorkshire Police said.

Lib Dems call for creation of national special needs agency

A national agency should be set up to support children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), Sir Ed Davey has said.

The new national body proposed by the Liberal Democrats would pay any support costs above a certain threshold, which the party says would end a ‘postcode lottery’ of provision.

The extra funding would be determined by the child’s needs, with the new body also ensuring all SEND money is spent as effectively as possible.

RNLI reveals it saved 355 lives in 2023 as charity launches fundraising campaign

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has revealed its crews and lifeguards saved 355 lives in 2023, as the charity launched a fundraising campaign in its 200th year.

Its lifeboats were launched 9,192 times last year across the UK and Ireland, making it the RNLI’s second-busiest year of the past decade, according to its rescue figures.

The charity has urged members of the public to take part in its Mayday Mile campaign to raise money by covering a mile a day during the month of May. RNLI lifeboat crews saved the lives of 269 people over the course of 2023, whilst the charity’s beach lifeguards saved 86 lives.

Weekend Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

eBay drops fees for selling pre-owned clothing

EBay has dropped fees for individuals to sell pre-owned clothing in an effort to keep the items out of landfill.

As of Monday, it is free to sell all second-hand clothing, including brand new items with tags on that have never been worn. Seller fees will still apply to trainers, watches, handbags and jewellery.

Existing individual fashion listings will also benefit from free selling, even if they were listed before April 8.

Prices and specifications revealed for the new Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai has revealed prices and specifications for its new Tucson with the updated crossover starting at £32,000.

The new Tucson will be available with five different trim levels, Advance, Premium, Ultimate, N-Line and N-Line S, with entry-level Advance getting 17-inch alloys, LED headlamps and taillights, privacy glass, front and rear parking sensors, and keyless entry.

Ultimate and N-Line S top the range with prices starting from £37,000. Engine choices across the range are mild-hybrid, full hybrid and plug-in hybrid. Order books are open now.

Weather

A less windy day thanks to Storm Kathleen’s departure, although instead of gusts cloud will now move in bringing with it rain, reports BBC Weather. South-west England, Wales and Northern Ireland will get the downpours, while southern England, the Midlands and Scotland should escape the most of it. Temperatures between 15 and 18 degrees.

Cloud for most areas tonight with rain continuing to fall in south-west England, Wales and Northern Ireland.