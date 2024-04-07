Used cars on display and on sale at the British Motor Show from dealer groups

Big name car dealers Arnold Clark, CarShop, Carsa and SM Specialist Cars will not only be exhibiting at this year’s British Motor Show, but also selling used cars at the event.

This new attraction for 2024 will see car dealers display vehicles in the dedicated Motors Dealer Showcase, who are also headline sponsors of the show.

Here each dealer will display up to five cars, including affordable family models, SUVs, EVs and hybrids ranging in price from £15,000.

This year’s event runs from 15 to 18 August at the Farnborough International Exhibition Centre.

Lucy Tugby, marketing director at Motors, said: ‘As the headline sponsor of the British Motor Show, we’re delighted to present dealers with a dedicated area for them to engage directly with visitors and sell from their used car stock.

‘The British Motor Show is the fastest growing automotive show in the UK. This year is set to be even bigger with more cars, live events and new attractions.

‘We see the Motors Dealer Showcase as a major opportunity for each retailer to not just sell used cars but engage with prospective buyers, generate leads and build lasting customer relationships.

Motors will also sponsor the Family Zone, which is set to be a popular destination for future generation buyers with a variety of free family-friendly interactive activities.