Aramis Group announces new multi-million-pound refurbishing centre as fellow online retailer Cazoo continues to close sites

CarSupermarket.com’s parent company, Aramis Group, is to open a new multi-million-pound refurbishing centre in the UK, it has been announced.

The French online dealer group is to invest €2.5m (£2.2m) in the 15,000 square metre site in Hull as it looks to drive drive productivity and efficiency.

The premises will be Aramis’s second used vehicle refurbishing centre in the UK, joining its longstanding premises in nearby Goole.

Once fully operational, the new centre will increase Aramis Group’s processing capacity in the UK by around 25,000 vehicles per year, bosses say.

It comes as fellow online retailer Cazoo continues to battle financial problems which are set to force the closure of the majority of its preparation sites.

Just three of the firm’s preparation centres – Portbury, Cold Meece and Bedford – are likely to remain open with some 15 customer handover centres also earmarked for closure.

Aramis Group is no stranger to financial difficulties itself and last year saw its losses deepen to almost £52m.

Nicolas Chartier and Guillaume Paoli, co-founders of Aramis Group, said; in a statement: ‘Aramis Group is delighted to inaugurate its second site in the UK.

‘Thank you to all our teams for this great achievement, and particularly Matt Barrick, who has been with CarSupermarket.com for more than 15 years and was recently appointed as CEO of our UK operations, who has been a driving force behind its development.

‘This centre illustrates the convergence of practices within Aramis Group, with CarSupermarket.com benefiting from the transfer of the industry-leading vehicle refurbishing expertise in Europe built up since 2014 by AramisAuto, our French subsidiary, at its Donzère center in the south of France.

‘Located in Hull, Yorkshire, the region where CarSupermarket.com was founded more than 20 years ago and where the brand has a strong leading position locally, this new centre will enable us to triple our vehicle processing capacity in the UK over time, helping consolidate our position in this country and supporting our objectives for growth.’

