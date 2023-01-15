A history of Cazoo: A look at used car dealer’s rapid rise and dramatic fall

Earlier this week, Cazoo announced an end to its sponsorship of Aston Villa when the expensive three-year-deal expires at the end of this season.
It was the latest cut made by the troubled firm as it looks to claw back mind-boggling losses, brought on by huge spending aimed at growing its brand.
So how did it all go so wrong so quickly for the retailer? How did a company backed by one of the country’s most successful businessmen turn into a money losing machine after promising so much?
You can watch our special investigation video into Cazoo above, but here we have been trawling the Car Dealer archives to put together a detailed history of Cazoo, from the rapid rise to the troubled times it finds itself in today.
2018-19
The first record we can find of us covering Cazoo came just over four years ago, in December 2018, when we reported that Alex Chesterman had raised more than £30m for his venture into the used car market.
The former Zoopla and Lovefilm boss was backed in those early days by seed funding from the owner of the Daily Mail newspaper, Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT), as well as Stride Capital, Octopus Ventures, Entree Capital and others.
Things then stepped up in 2019 with Cazoo signing partnership agreements with BCA before acquiring office space and securing even more funding.
The platform officially launched on December 2, 2019, with Car Dealer describing it as ‘one of the UK’s most exciting new tech businesses’.
Timeline:
- DEC 10, 2018: Zoopla founder raises £30m for used car website venture
- JUNE 3, 2019: Cazoo named as one of UK’s top start-ups for 2019 – before it’s even started!
- JUNE 4, 2019: Cazoo signs partnership agreements with BCA
- AUG 20, 2019: Cazoo signs up for new office building as it looks to increase team
- SEPT 2, 2019: Cazoo raises another £25m ahead of launch
- DEC 2, 2019: Cazoo launches with mission to transform used car buying
2020
Cazoo kicked off 2020 with a multi-million-pound advertising campaign and ambitious plans to sell 217,000 cars a year by 2025.
However, there were early signs that the outfit may not turn into the money spinning operation many expected, with bosses admitting that they were anticipating losses of up to £70m in its first three years (more on that later).
However, there was still a general air of optimism around the company until Covid arrived and threw a spanner in the works.
In March 2020, the firm was forced to halt deliveries in response to the first national lockdowns of the pandemic.
That didn’t stop Chesterman and co continuing to invest heavily in the company and it signed a multi-million pound shirt sponsorship deal with Everton FC.
There were also several new sites opened and a number of existing companies bought up, including Imperial Cars, in July and Drover, in December.
2020 was also the year that Chesterman really began to annoy traditional car dealers with his comments on the industry, which he described as ‘flawed on every level’.
His attack was widely condemned by dealer bosses, including Swansway’s Peter Smyth, who said Britain had ‘the most sophisticated used car market in the world’.
Timeline:
- JAN 31: Cazoo kicks off multi-million-pound advertising campaign
- FEB 27: Online start-up Cazoo plans to sell 217,000 used cars a year investors pack reveals
- MARCH 17: Cazoo’s chief financial officer leaves the company
- MARCH 23: Another £100m for Cazoo as it modifies its car handover process
- MARCH 26: Cazoo cancels deliveries until lockdown is lifted
- APRIL 16: Online seller Cazoo restarts deliveries and targets key workers
- JUNE 9:Used car dealer Cazoo signs multi-million-pound deal to become Everton’s new shirt sponsor
- JUNE 23: Cazoo valued at £800m after yet another round of funding
- JULY 12: Online used car dealer Cazoo believed to be on the cusp of buying car supermarket group Imperial Cars
- JULY 14: Online used car dealer Cazoo confirms it has bought used car supermarket group Imperial Cars
- JULY 29: Just two weeks after Cazoo acquired Imperial Car Supermarkets some 300 staff at risk
- AUG 22: Cazoo accused of online-only U-turn as it sets up physical sites and closes Imperial dealerships
- AUG 24: Cazoo on the hunt for ’16 more sites’ as it ramps up its retail plans for a footprint across UK
- OCT 1: Former online only used car dealer Cazoo raises yet more cash taking total investment to £450m
- OCT 6: Cazoo posts multi million pound loss in its first year of trading, its latest accounts reveal
- NOV 17: Founder takes swipe at car dealers as he labels current used car sales model ‘flawed on every level’
- NOV 30: Former Imperial Car Supermarket director Neil Smith leaves Cazoo
- DEC 17: Online used car retailer Cazoo snaps up car subscription service Drover
2021
The following year began with a flurry of big stories coming out of Cazoo, chief among which were the first whispers that the firm was considering floatation on the New York Stock Exchange, at a ‘baffling‘ valuation of £5bn.
The move eventually came to fruition in August after the outfit had announced a string of further site openings, business acquisitions and sports sponsorships.
In March, Chesterman took yet another swipe at car dealers, labelling them ‘untrusted’ and ‘permanently impaired’ but 2021 was not to be plain sailing for Cazoo.
In September, it was revealed that the company had lost a whopping £102m in the first six months of the year, sparking questions over its long-term profitability.
More accounts later showed an additional £102.7m loss for the whole of 2020 but bosses ploughed on with expansion plans by launching in mainland Europe.
Timeline:
- FEB 11: Cazoo buys vehicle reconditioning and storage specialist Smart Fleet Solutions
- FEB 19: Used car dealer Cazoo eyeing Stock Market flotation with a hope to value the business at £5bn – reports
- FEB 20: Cazoo’s predicted £5bn valuation baffles industry experts as founder set for £1.6bn windfall
- FEB 23: Cazoo remains tight-lipped after reports founder has cashed out £100m in shares already
- FEB 23: Cazoo makes first step towards European expansion as it snaps up German car subscription service
- MARCH 29: Cazoo confirms listing on New York Stock Exchange in deal that could value online used car dealer at £5bn
- MARCH 29: Cazoo takes swipe at dealers branding them ‘untrusted’ and ‘permanently impaired’ in investor pack
- MAY 15: Cazoo trumpets 25,000 sales of used cars in under 18 months since launch
- MAY 23: Cazoo boss Alex Chesterman new entry on Sunday Times Rich List with £750m fortune
- MAY 23: Cazoo’s filings show it only made £143 per used car in first quarter
- MAY 27: Daily Mail owner reveals it could make nearly £1bn from Cazoo investment
- JUNE 1: Cazoo officially replaces Drover by launching new car subscription service
- AUG 3: Cazoo sales rocket from £20m to £141m for second quarter as listing on US stock market approaches
- AUG 16: Cazoo to buy vehicles from consumers for first time with launch of new car-buying service
- AUG 27: Cazoo raises $1bn as it starts trading on the New York Stock Exchange after merger is completed
- AUG 29: Cazoo shares rise by nearly eight per cent on first day of trading
- SEPT 2: Cazoo snaps up Cazana for £25m less than a week after listing on New York Stock Exchange
- SEPT 15: Cazoo buys SMH Fleet Solutions vehicle preparation, logistics and storage centres for £70m
- SEPT 29: Cazoo posts a £102m loss for first half of 2021 despite used car sales surging
- OCT 19: Cazoo agrees to buy van dealer Vans365 for £6.5m – but deal needs FCA approval
- OCT 26: Cazoo reports record £11.8m profit for third quarter after £700,000 loss in 2020
- NOV 10: Cazoo fends off advertising challenge by SMTA over subscription service
- NOV 10: Cazoo’s loss deepened to £102.7m in 2020 from £18m the year before
- NOV 16: Cazoo buys Spanish marketplace Swipcar for €30m despite eye-watering losses
- NOV 18: Cazoo agrees partnership with Ogilvie Fleet securing over 18,000 vehicles
- DEC 2: Cazoo launches in France and Germany as it looks to expand further in mainland Europe
- DEC 16: Cazoo launches CazooCare service plans giving customers the option to have maintenance carried out at home
2022
Last year began as normal for Cazoo with the usual swathe of sponsorships and purchases announced in the opening months of 2022.
However, those financial worries stubbornly refused to go away and in May the situation came to a head with the release of an explosive dossier from Chesterman.
In the document, the boss admitted to investors that the firm may ‘may never achieve profitability’ despite the vast amounts of money pumped into it.
The problems continued to mount and in June a savage wave of cuts were announced, following losses of £243m.
Reacting to the news, Cazoo lost its chief financial officer, Stephen Morana and replaced him with Paul Woolf.
The rest of the year saw Cazoo go into free fall. More eye-watering losses were announced, the decision was made to withdraw from mainland Europe and December saw the company’s share price plummet to an all time low.
From that £8bn valuation the previous year, by the end of 2022, Cazoo was found itself valued at less than £80m.
This was also the year we produced a special 30 minute documentary about the firm, which can be watched at the top of this story.
Meanwhile, the company continued to divide opinion in the automotive world, as seen in our debate between Peter Smyth and Ajaz Ahmed.
Timeline:
-
- JAN 23: Cazoo’s share price has fallen to less than half of what it was at initial valuation just five months ago
- JAN 26: Cazoo finalising deal to buy Italian online car retailer and subscription platform Brumbrum for £67m
- FEB 10: Cazoo announces plans to double revenue in 2022 to £2bn as it raises a further $630m from investors
- APRIL 1: Used car dealer Cazoo: The people, the money and its plans – Car Dealer Investigation Video
- APRIL 6: Used car dealer Cazoo comes under fire on BBC’s Watchdog over its 300-point checks
- APRIL 7: Cazoo reports £180m loss in 2021 despite revenue increasing by more than 300 per cent to £668m
- MAY 3: Cazoo reports reduced profits for Q1 despite huge increase in revenue and vehicles sold
- MAY 4: Investors show their nerves for Cazoo stock but Chesterman says dramatic drop in value is due to ‘irrational fear’
- MAY 6: Explosive Cazoo dossier reveals used car dealer ‘may never achieve profitability’
- JUNE 7: Troubled used car dealer Cazoo to slash jobs and cut costs in huge money-saving initiative
- JUNE 8: In detail: Cazoo founder lays out savage cuts to online used car dealer in investor call
- JUNE 11: Hundred workers axed as Cazoo closes preparation centre in Worcester
- JUNE 22: Crisis-hit Cazoo puts troubles to one side as retailer launches in Italy
- AUG 2: Cazoo losses more than double in first half of 2022 to £243m
- AUG 2: Cazoo announces new chief financial officer after bombshell losses in the first half of 2022
- AUG 15: Cazoo and Cargiant offering written-off used cars to unsuspecting buyers
- SEPT 8: Cazoo to pull out of mainland Europe to focus on UK market
- SEPT 24: Norwegian billionaire snaps up 60m shares in troubled used car dealer Cazoo
- OCT 17: More woe for Cazoo as it plunges further into the red with 2021 losses more than trebling
- OCT 27: Cazoo boss hails Q3 record performance despite significant loss last year
- NOV 1: Cazoo sells off Italian used car business to Stellantis-owned Aramis Group
- NOV 10: Cazoo backers agree to extend financing deal by nearly 11 months
- DEC 15: Cazoo sells Spanish business at it looks to withdraw from mainland Europe and claw back losses
- DEC 19: Cazoo share price tanks to record low valuing used car dealer at just £79m
2023
Only two weeks into 2023 and we have already reported the news that the firm’s lucrative Aston Villa sponsorship is to end, as part of the ongoing drive to cut costs.
Meanwhile, just four days into the new year, the New York Stock Exchange suspended trading in Cazoo warrants and started delisting proceedings.
It is unclear where the company goes from here but if their short history is anything to go by, expect fireworks!
Timeline so far…
- JAN 4: NYSE suspends trading in Cazoo warrants and starts delisting proceedings
- JAN 12:Cazoo to wave goodbye to Aston Villa sponsorship when current deal expires later this year
What has Cazoo sponsored in recent years?
Since its launch back in 2019, Cazoo has ploughed millions into growing its profile via sports sponsorships.
While the Aston Villa and Everton deals were perhaps the most high-profile, the company has expanded into several other sports in recent years.
Here is an extensive list of the clubs, organisations and tournaments that Cazoo has put its name to…
- Everton
- English Football League
- Derby Festival
- St Leger Festival
- Welsh Rugby Union
- European Tour golf
- Matchroom Sport
- PDC World Darts Championship
- Open de France
- Real Sociedad
- Valencia CF
- Olympique de Marseille
- British Open snooker
- SC Freiburg
- Lille Olympique Sporting Club
- World Snooker Championship
- Bologna FC
- Alba Berlin’s
- Aston Villa
What do you think about Cazoo? Do you think the firm has what it takes to ride out its current rough patch? Get in touch and let us know…
