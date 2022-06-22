Log in

Crisis-hit Cazoo puts troubles to one side as retailer launches in Italy

  • Cazoo officially launches in Italy, despite recent struggles
  • Bosses pledge to offer Italian customers ‘better selection, value and transparency
  • Firm has already launched in  Germany, France and Spain

Time 10:34 am, June 22, 2022

Troubled retailer Cazoo has attempted to put recent difficulties to one side as it officially launches in Italy.

The online disruptor has recently been hit with a major cost-cutting operation, causing some to question whether it has a future.

However, boss Alex Chesterman is now determined to move forward following the tricky period.

The firm began trading in Italy this morning (June 22) and has pledged to offer ‘better selection, value, transparency, convenience and peace of mind to Italian consumers’.

It already has hundreds of cars for sale in the country, available through a new localised website.

The brand attempt to raise its profile through a sponsorship deal with Serie A football club, Bologna.

It follows the brand already going live in Germany, France and Spain.

The story of Cazoo’s recent struggles

In January, Cazoo acquired Italian online car retailer and subscription platform Brumbrum for £67m

Bosses say that the purchase will allow them to capitalise on Brumbum’s local market expertise and commercial relationships across Italy.

Alex Chesterman, Founder & CEO of Cazoo said: ‘We are very excited to now be live in Italy. We have reimagined car buying to make it simple and convenient whilst giving consumers total peace of mind when buying their next car.

‘With Cazoo, you can purchase a used car entirely online, get it delivered to your door in a few days and have up to a week to make sure you love it.

‘We have a great team in Italy, following the acquisition of Brumbrum earlier this year, which has now been fully integrated into Cazoo and we look forward to delivering the best used car buying experience to consumers across the Italian market.’

