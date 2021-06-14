Cazoo agrees new sponsorship deal with European Tour golf

Cazoo has agreed a deal with the European Tour to become the title sponsor of two of the UK’s biggest golf tournaments.

The new tie-in will see the Welsh Open, played at Celtic Manor, renamed the Cazoo Open for the duration of the contract.

Meanwhile, the English Open will now be dubbed the Cazoo Classic, as the online car retailer continues to invest heavily in sports sponsorships.

It has not been announced how long the deal will run, but bosses have described it as a ‘multi year contract’.

Alex Chesterman OBE, founder & CEO of Cazoo said: ‘We are delighted to be partnering with the UK leg of the European Tour and adding golf to our growing portfolio of sports sponsorships.

‘This deal gives us exposure to a new audience of golf fans and we look forward to engaging with them and introducing them to the best car buying experience in the UK.’

Guy Kinnings, deputy CEO of the European Tour, Ryder Cup director and chief commercial officer said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Cazoo into the European Tour’s commercial family for the first time and are very pleased that Alex and his team have added golf to their impressive portfolio of sports sponsorships.’

This latest deal adds to Cazoo’s impressive portfolio as one of the UK’s most active sports sponsors.

The firm was recently confirmed as the main shirt sponsor of the Welsh Rugby Union.

It already sponsored Everton and Aston Villa Football Clubs as well as The Hundred cricket tournament and the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.