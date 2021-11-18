Cazoo agrees partnership with Ogilvie Fleet securing over 18,000 vehicles

Cazoo has agreed a long-term partnership with Ogilvie Fleet to provide the firm with end of life vehicle solutions.

The exclusive agreement will see the online retailer provide a range of services to Ogilvie, including inspections and collections.

It will also supply in-house technology solutions to assist with damage recharging and the disposal of more than 18,000 vehicles at the end of contract.

Cazoo says the partnership brings a number of benefits to both companies such as improved customer experience via technology for Ogilvie’s customers, efficiencies within Ogilvie’s remarketing process and vehicle supply for Cazoo’s long term growth.

Alex Chesterman, founder & CEO of Cazoo said, ‘Our acquisitions of SMH Fleet Solutions & SFS have given us the nationwide infrastructure and expert team to offer a full end-to-end service to fleet owners across the UK.

‘This is a significant partnership for us and will see Cazoo handling a large number of vehicles during this long-term contract and we’re delighted to be working with Ogilvie Fleet.’

The deal has been announced just a day after Cazoo confirmed the acquisition of Spanish marketplace Swipcar for €30m.

Last week, the firm announced annual losses of over £100m for 2020.

Gordon Stephen, Ogilvie Fleet managing director said: ‘Aside from the move being a sound financial decision, our new relationship with Cazoo also significantly enhances our customer and driver interactions with more streamlined processes, as well as many new add-in service benefits, such as Amazon-style delivery and collection notifications direct to a driver’s phone with live ETA’s.

‘Importantly, our unique approach to fairness and transparency with any reconditioning costs is completely maintained -and in fact enhanced no less – through a greater focus on imagery and speed of advice.

‘All in all it is a win-win-win for Ogilvie Fleet, Cazoo and our valued client base’

Jim Hannah, Ogilvie Fleet operations director, added: ‘The whole of the car buying market has seen incredible change in the past two years and we believed the time was right to investigate how we could embrace these changes in our own disposal routes.

‘We were also keen to look at how we can improve processes, enhance efficiency and also add further value for our clients.

‘We carefully considered a number of new ways of managing this critical element of our business and it soon became clear that partnering with Cazoo would offer a number of substantial benefits for Ogilvie Fleet and our clients.

‘We are delighted to be working with them and to once again be leading our industry with new and innovative ways to work.’