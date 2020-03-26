ONLINE used car retailer Cazoo has suspended deliveries of vehicles during the coronavirus crisis.

The company, which has enjoyed a high profile and plenty of publicity since its launch 15 months ago, said on social media that it had set itself three guiding principles as the Covid-19 outbreak began to dominate the news agenda.

The first one was that all employees should be kept as safe and healthy as possible; the second was that Cazoo customers should enjoy the highest possible standards of customer service; and the third was that the company would take whatever action it could to slow and stop the spread of the disease.

It added: ‘We have now reached the point where we can no longer operate as normal for the time being and meet those three principles.

‘We will continue to take orders and resume deliveries when it is safe to do so for all concerned after the lockdown is lifted.’

Cazoo, founded by Alex Chesterman, the brains behind LoveFilm and Zoopla, has seldom been out of the headlines lately.

Car Dealer Magazine recently reported how it had ambitions of selling 217,000 cars a year by 2025; its chief financial officer recently ‘moved on’ from the business and it also managed to raise a substantial amount of extra funding.

