Cazoo to buy vehicles from consumers for first time with launch of new car buying service

Cazoo has launched a new car buying service that allows customers to get an instant valuation on their vehicle.

The new platform went live today (August 16) and represents a huge step forward for the online supermarket group.

It is the first time that the firm will be purchasing cars directly from consumers – other than part exchanges.

After putting a value on a user’s vehicle, the price is guaranteed for seven days while the customer makes their mind up.

They can then sell their car to Cazoo who will drive to their home and pick it up within 48 hours.

Users of the platform will also be able to drop the car off at their nearest Cazoo Customer Centre with payment made directly to the seller’s bank account on the same day.

It joins Cazoo’s existing services, including its recently launched an all-inclusive monthly car subscription platform.

The new service will rival used car platform Wizzle, which was bought by Carwow earlier this year.

Alex Chesterman OBE, founder and CEO of Cazoo said, ‘Until recently, we only bought cars directly from consumers as a part exchange when they were buying from us.

‘Our new car buying service is transparent, haggle free and convenient with an instant online offer guaranteed for seven days and the option for consumers to drop the car off at one of our 18 Customer Centres or have it collected from their home.’