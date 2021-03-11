Arnold Clark will be closing one of its Glasgow showrooms from March 15 after it was bought by developers.

The dealership on Glasgow Road in Rutherglen is home to Ford, Fiat and Abarth in the city.

It has now been bought by developers as part of ongoing regeneration in the area and the dealership is only part of the wider redevelopment plan.

Although the showroom will be closing, Arnold Clark has said there won’t be any jobs lost from the business and customers have already been informed.

Instead, staff currently working at Arnold Clark Rutherglen will be transferred to other dealerships in the area.

A spokeswoman for Arnold Clark said: ‘We can confirm that a local development company, who are regenerating the whole area around our branch are purchasing our facility to include it in the regeneration of the wider Rutherglen area.

‘Therefore, as a consequence of this our Ford Rutherglen branch will be closing on March 15 and all of our staff will be relocating to other Arnold Clark branches in the local area.

‘Customers who have used our services at the Rutherglen branch have been notified and will be relocating to another Arnold Clark branch in the local area.

‘The Arnold Clark Volkswagen dealership on Dalmarnock Road, Rutherglen will remain open.

Arnold Clark have been topping several Car Dealer lists recently, placing first in our Car Dealer Top 100 and also topping the list of dealers with the most used car stock in January.

Picture credit: Google Maps/Arnold Clark