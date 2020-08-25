Arnold Clark has had the most used cars in stock of any car dealership in the UK on average in the last six months, according to a new league table.

Data analysts CarCondor – who generate their numbers by compiling online classified listings and dealer inventory advertised online – has compiled a list of the biggest used car dealerships by stock levels.

Arnold Clark leads the table with an average of 24,714 cars in stock for the last six months as at the end of July – more than double second-placed Evans Halshaw who have 11,174 cars on sale.

Sytner is third (8,406 cars), while Car Shop – part of the same group – is fourth with 8,328. Fifth place is Inchcape with 7,205 used cars in stock.

The data also shows the acquisition of Imperial Car Supermarkets by Cazoo more than doubled the previously online-only used car dealer’s stock of 1,758 cars – when Imperial’s 2,092 used car inventory is added on top.

Rounding out the top 10 are Vertu (7,174 cars in stock), Marshall (5,375), Lookers (5,307), JCT600 (4,746) and Available Car in 10th with 4,573 cars.

CarCondor indexes millions of used car data points every day from more than 4,000 sources and compiles its list of the top dealers by stock levels once a month.

CEO William Gomes said Arnold Clark has always had the biggest inventory since he started compiling figures in 2015 and has noticed a trend of Evans Halshaw replacing less stock.

Gomes added: ‘The used car market has been incredibly busy in the last few months since lockdown and the stock levels we are seeing at some of the biggest dealers are fluctuating dramatically.

‘As dealers look to get their hands on what stock there is out there, their position in our table changes quickly each month.

‘Our data comes from a huge variety of sources and is incredibly accurate. We monitor feeds daily to ensure our numbers are as up to date as possible.’

Next week, figures for the end of August will be available which will show how the market has changed post-lockdown.