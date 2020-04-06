The coronavirus outbreak is having an effect on each part of our daily lives. The health impact that Covid-19 has had across the globe is scarcely believable, and the pandemic is having a serious knock-on impact in all manner of businesses too.

It’s why many car dealers are going into temporary hibernation, furloughing staff and trying to minimise costs in order to ride out this almighty storm.

Asking your landlord can be a sure-fire way of reducing monthly outgoings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The question is, how do you go about doing it and are there any key questions you need to ask? Fortunately, the team at Lawgistics have used their expertise to draw up some crucial points about getting a cut in rates.

Forbearance is your first port of call – you need to get in touch with your landlord and request this. It’s essentially an agreement for your landlord to hold back and accept that there could be a delay in payments.

Lawgistics say that it’s best practice to keep up a line of communication between yourself and the property owner – making sure to do so via email – and to keep records of anything that is said.

The Coronavirus Act 2020 was introduced on March 25, with sections 82 and 83 focusing on business tenancies in England and Wales, and Northern Ireland too.

Under the new rules – and until at least June 30, 2020 – re-entry and forfeiture for non-payment of rent are banned. Court orders for the reclamation of property are suspended too.

However, that isn’t to say that you can just stop paying rent, so establishing that channel of communication with your landlord so that you’re able to discuss and delays or rent holidays that you may need.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the circumstances, it’s likely that landlords will be sympathetic to your situation – but it’s all about communication, so make sure that you give them plenty of notice that you could have tricky times ahead. It’s almost certain they’ll be there to help.

To get a template letter to send to your landlord visit this link.