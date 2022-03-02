Aston Barclay Group appoints ‘natural fit’ Tom Marley as new CEO

The Aston Barclay Group has appointed Tom Marley as its new CEO with bosses describing him as the ‘natural choice’.

Marley took up his new post on Tuesday having previously been managing director of The Car Buying Group (TCBG).

His new role will see him oversee both Aston Barclay Remarketing and TCBG – the two firms that make up the Aston Barclay Group.

Commenting on the appointment executive chairman Greg MacLeod said: ‘Tom is a natural choice for this overall group leadership role having done an outstanding job leading our TCBG business over the last four years since its acquisition.

‘He is now ready to take on much wider responsibilities as the group embarks on its exciting next growth phase post Covid-19.

‘We have big targets to ramp up the volume of vehicles Aston Barclay remarkets this year.

‘Tom and the team are very focussed on winning new business. With the strong flexibility provided by our omni-channel approach underpinned by a well-located physical infrastructure and a strong tech offering, servicing all our current and future customers’ needs is straightforward.

‘The Car Buying Group has even bigger growth targets, and is adopting new strategies in winning new work, with a recent deal to purchase vehicles from an online dealer, which utilises its trusted brand status in the used car world.’

Marley himself said he was ‘delighted’ to be offered the role and is now looking forward to the work ahead.

He said: ‘I am excited to be leading the group, which has successfully navigated its way through the last two years.

‘During that time, we have invested heavily in improving the business, with new hires, learning and development for our colleagues, new products and improved processes.

‘Together with the existing management team which includes Martin Potter, managing director – customer; Justin Lane, chief operating officer, and James Branton, director of The Car Buying Group, we all plan to build on these successes to catapult the group to higher growth, a more integrated offering for our customers and higher profitability.

‘I am delighted to be taking this role and leading the Aston Barclay Group into its next phase of growth.

We are known for implementing new and innovative ways of working, not only with the tools and technology it employs, but also with commercial customer deals that allow us to stand out from the crowd.

With the recent changes in the marketplace, we are seeing dealers coming to us concerned about potential conflicts of interest, allowing us to stand alone as an independent vehicle remarketing partner.’