Aston Martin expands ultra-luxury retail strategy with showroom at five-star Tokyo hotel

Aston Martin has reinforced its luxury credentials by opening a showroom at a high-end hotel in Tokyo.

Aston Martin Ginza – set within the prestigious Peninsula hotel – follows last June’s opening of the brand’s first global flagship location at Q New York.

The two-storey landmark location is the manufacturer’s first showroom in Asia to fully embrace the ultra-luxury brand’s refreshed corporate identity.

Boasting an area of 324 square metres, it displays three Aston Martin models and has a large digital media wall as well as a customer lounge that lets people create their own Aston Martin.

Marco Mattiacci, global chief brand and commercial officer of Aston Martin, said: ‘Tokyo is one of the most important centres of luxury in the world.

‘Having been the number one city location for new Aston Martin sales in 2023, we are delighted to double our retail presence with this stunning new landmark showroom in the five-star hotel The Peninsula Tokyo.

‘Reminiscent of our first global flagship location in New York City, the state-of-the-art showroom highlights the investment being made in our ultra-luxury retail and customer experience strategy, with further flagship locations and landmark showrooms planned across our retail network.’

He added: ‘With two fantastic locations and some of our strongest market penetration within the luxury segment, Tokyo holds huge growth potential for Aston Martin.

‘With a goal to provide the highest levels of customer experience available in the luxury segment, we are on a mission to share our passion for the Aston Martin brand with the people of Japan.’

Ginza is one of the most popular commercial districts in Tokyo and is also home to one of the city’s richest historical neighbourhoods.

Ken Arai, company president of Graz Automotive Holdings, which will operate Aston Martin Ginza, said: ‘Helped by the introduction of amazing, market-leading products, we see huge potential for Aston Martin to build on its existing loyal customer base in Japan.

‘We are excited by the opportunities for Aston Martin Ginza, which is at the centre of one of the key luxury destinations within Tokyo.

‘Putting the customer at the heart of our dealership experience, we look forward to providing a warm welcome to Aston Martin Ginza.’

Mark J Choon, MD of The Peninsula Tokyo, which has been awarded the highest five-star rating in the hotel category from the Forbes Travel Guide for nine years in a row, added: ‘We are privileged to welcome the ultra-luxury British brand Aston Martin to The Peninsula Tokyo in Ginza, and to be part of a captivating blend of Japanese tradition and modernity.

‘We look forward to welcoming Aston Martin’s owners with our legendary Peninsula hospitality.’