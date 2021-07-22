Aston Martin reveals range of updates across its lineup

Aston Martin has revealed a major shake-up to its range that will see new equipment, interior upgrades and mechanical improvements brought in for 2022.

Starting with the DB11, cars across Aston’s range will be upgraded next year – with the latest announcement coinciding with the launch of a new online configurator.

The platform uses an advanced 3D environment that lets customers create highly specific cars and inspect them in close detail.

Both the coupe and convertible models of the DB11 will be given a 24bhp increase, so the 4.0-litre V8 engine will make 528bhp.

The cars will have an increased top speed of 192mph as well as optional Sports Plus Seats, which are more supportive to improve comfort with the extra power.

There have also been a couple of name changes, with the V12 DB11 no longer getting ‘AMR’ badging and the DBS dropping its ‘Superleggera’ badge to simplify the firm’s car names.

The DBS also gets new 21-inch alloy wheel designs, which will also be offered on the Vantage sports car, while the DBX SUV gets new 23-inch alloy wheels, the Sports Plus seats and wireless charging.

New interior ‘environments’ are now available across the model line-up, and combine various materials, colours and features put together by Aston Martin’s design team.

Called Create, Accelerate and Inspire, the environments can be specified as-is, or the customer can create a bespoke cabin themselves.

Aston Martin chief executive officer, Tobias Moers, said: ‘We will go above and beyond to deliver perfection to our customers.

‘The experience of buying an Aston Martin should be as pleasurable as owning one and our new configurator has been created with this in mind.

‘Like many businesses, a proportion of our customers switched over to online buying during the pandemic, so we have improved this process to allow remote customers to receive the full Aston Martin experience.’

Prospective buyers can specify their new Aston Martin with the 2022 model year updates in the configurator, which is now live on the company’s website.