Log in
Aston Martin badge 2022Aston Martin badge 2022

News

Aston Martin shares fall by more than 15 per cent in wake of rights issue

  • Aston Martin launched rights issue yesterday to help cut £1.2bn of debt
  • Share price tumbled in wake of news, wiping almost £90m off its £560m value
  • Luxury sports car maker is trying to raise £653m in total

Time 9:03 am, September 6, 2022

Shares in Aston Martin tumbled by more than 15 per cent yesterday ending on 405p following the launch of a £575m rights issue.

That meant it started the day worth £560m but finished it valued at just over £470m, said The Times.

The Saudi Arabian-backed issue is part of a bid to raise £653m to help the beleaguered luxury sports car maker out of a £1.2bn hole, with much of the debt being pegged at what The Times says is ‘eye-watering interest rates’.

Advert

Underwriting the deal are JP Morgan Cazenove, Barclays, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank, which are being paid £25m for the privilege.

A total of £78m of the new shares are with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund at a 30 per cent discount of 353p each, which has handed the Saudis a 17 per cent holding.

They will also be able to gain second tranche of shares at an even cheaper price.

Mercedes-Benz which has an interest in Aston Martin thanks to swapping automotive technology is paying £56m for a stake of almost 10 per cent.

Advert

Meanwhile, under the new rights issue, current shareholders wanting to continue backing the manufacturer will be able to get four new shares for each one they own.

They are available at 103p each, which is 78 per cent cheaper than the 480p price at which stock in Aston Martin – whose executive chairman is Lawrence Stroll – closed last Friday.

Stroll’s consortium includes Lord Bamford and is shelling out £105m more to keep their 18 per cent stake, which has been watered down with the addition of the Saudis to the share register, said The Times.

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 190