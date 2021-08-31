Log in
Auction group Aston Barclay appoints new head of business development

  • Aston Barclay announced appointment of new head of business development
  • Nick Franklin joins auction group having last worked as a director at Ingeni Services
  • Bosses are hoping to benefit from new man’s host of great relationships with dealer groups and manufacturers

Auction group Aston Barclay has appointed a new head of business development with former Autoprotect man Nick Franklin taking up the position.

Franklin joins the firm having last worked as a director at Ingeni Services and brings with him a wealth of experience in the industry.

The sales specialist has also previously worked for the likes of Smart Insurance, Mapfre Abraxas, and The Warranty Group.

Aston Barclay bosses say they are hoping to benefit from his host of great relationships with dealer groups and manufacturers.

Richard Cross, Aston Barclay’s sales director said: ‘I’m delighted to see Nick join the Aston Barclay’s sales team who have had some great wins this month including Riverside Motors at Wakefield, Sascron at Chelmsford and Gravells at Westbury.

‘As we continue to raise the bar for its vendors, we’re looking forward to seeing more new customers sell with Aston Barclay.

Franklin added: ‘I am proud to join such a progressive company and have been impressed with Aston Barclay’s omnichannel approach.

‘The digital innovation which perfectly complements the return to physical auction post lockdown is certainly turning heads. I am looking forward to helping Aston Barclay generate more vendors and building on its already impressive client base.’

 

