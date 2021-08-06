Log in
Auction group Aston Barclay is appointed as remarketing partner for Riverside Motor Group

  • Aston Barclay teams up with Riverside Motor Group to become official remarketing partner
  • Partnership will begin with launch sale of 50 vehicles in Wakefield next Tuesday
  • Firms hope deal will grow to to reach 1,000 vehicles per annum.

Auction group Aston Barclay has teamed up with Riverside Motor Group to become the firm’s official remarketing partner.

The dealer group is currently working on a new sales program with an official launch to be held at Aston Barclay Wakefield, next Tuesday (August 10).

As part of the launch sale, 50 cars will be available at Wakefield with total volumes expected to grow to reach 1,000 vehicles per annum.

Riverside already has a site of its own in the city after it recently acquired Harratts Group’s Honda site there.

The dealer group was founded in Yorkshire in 1982 and represents the likes of Volvo, Seat, Honda, Mitsubishi and Cupra.

Mark Denton, the firm’s managing director, said:  ‘As authorised Volvo, Seat, Honda, Mitsubishi and Cupra dealers we have wide range of vehicles passing through our sites in need of remarketing.

‘We are therefore delighted to have appointed Aston Barclay as our remarketing partner, as their impressive buyer network and high sales rates will prove an invaluable boost to this part of our business.’

Aston Barclay says the the stock profile will be ‘genuine part-exchange stock from well-established manufacturers’.

The auction house has also pledged to ‘provide a good spread of choice for buyers who attend both physical and online auctions’.

Martin Potter, Aston Barclay’s managing director – customer, added: ‘Aston Barclay look forward to working with Riverside Motor Group, beginning with our initial launch sale in August.

‘The wide range of vehicles which we expect to process for Riverside Motor Group will fit well into our sales program, and bolster our already impressive conversion rates.’

