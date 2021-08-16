Auction group Aston Barclay reveals most desirable cars in August

Premium saloons and SUVs remain the most desirable vehicles for motorists with the Lexus CT the most sought after vehicle, auction group Aston Barclay has revealed.

The firm’s desirability index helps buyers make the best possible decisions when picking their latest stock from auction.

It takes into account three key metrics – web views prior to sale, number of physical and online bids per sale, and the sale price achieved as a percentage of CAP average.

Aston Barclay publishes its index monthly to keep its buyers up to date.

For August, the data highlights that premium saloon and SUVs remain the most in-demand stock across both its physical and online auction channels, a trend that has continued from July.

The Lexus CT topped the index with a high score of 7.5.

Luxury saloons in general proved popular this month with other models like the Mercedes Benz E Class, CLA and Audi A5 also making the top 25.

Also in August, desire for EVs is on the rise with both Tesla Model 3 and Toyota Prius both featuring for the first time along with the hybrid Lexus CT.

Premium SUVs remain good performers with another strong month for the German manufacturers who had multiple appearances on the list with the Audi Q5 and Q7, Mercedes GLA and GLC and the BMW X4 and X5 all making the top 25.

Martin Potter, Aston Barclay’s managing director – customer, said: ‘Our latest index highlights the current demand for premium saloons and SUVs in the used car market.

‘With the extended lead times currently facing the new car industry consumers have increased their focus on the premium end of the used car market.

‘With dealers competing for similar models we continue to see popularity and prices remain high.’

Aston Barclay’s top ten most desirable cars

Lexus CT

Desirability score: 7.5

BMW X5

Desirability score: 7.4

Range Rover

Desirability score: 7.2

Audi Q7

Desirability score: 7.1

Mercedes E Class

Desirability score: 7.0

Toyota Prius

Desirability score: 6.8

Tesla Model 3

Desirability score: 6.5

Mercedes GLA

Desirability score: 6.5

Audi Q3

Desirability score: 6.3

Mini Countryman

Desirability score: 6.3