Audi E-Tron was January’s fastest-selling used car, fresh Motors data reveals

The Audi E-Tron was January’s fastest-selling used car, according to new data from Motors.

The German brand dominated the top ten list of cars which dealers found easy to shift in the first month of the year with five models featuring overall.

On average, it took used 11.4 days to sell an E-Tron last month, placing it well clear of the second placed Q8, which took 20.5 days.

The other Audis to feature in the top ten were the Q4, the A5 and the Q5.

The rest of the list was also dominated by premium cars with the likes of Tesla, Mercedes and Jaguar also featuring.

Motors’ research found that three of the four fastest-sellers throughout January were electrified.

Reacting to the findings, Lucy Tugby, marketing director at Motors, said: ‘Premium models dominated the fastest selling used cars advertised on Motors in January, with SUVs and electric vehicles (EVs) achieving some of the speediest transactions for dealers.

‘Our latest Market View shows Audi’s E-Tron averaged less than two weeks in stock, an impressive achievement for a top-end EV, driven by keen pricing with our data showing an 18% average year-on-year price drop, down from £64,540 to £52,913.

‘It was also one of five Audi models in our Top 10.

‘EV buyers also took advantage of falling prices for the Tesla Model 3 (down 24% YoY to £32,634), Tesla Model Y (down 31% YoY to £39,756) and Jaguar I-Pace (down 12% YoY to £52,027), all selling in under 26 days.

‘But it wasn’t just EVs generating fast sales. Combustion engine models made up half our rankings, demonstrating the ongoing used car appeal of petrol and diesel models.’