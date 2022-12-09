Audi Q7 – Used SUV of the Year Winner 2022

Audi’s Q7 has been named as Used SUV of the Year 2022.

The large German off-roader clinched the prestigious award at the glittering Car Dealer Used Car Awards, hosted by Mike Brewer on November 28.

Judges voted for the Q7 on account of its impressive packaging and desirability on the used car market.

James Baggott, editor-in-chief of Car Dealer, said: ‘This year’s winner might have been around a little while but that means there’s a huge choice on offer in the used market.

‘The Q7 offers class-leading build quality, is brimming with tech and has a hugely practical interior – features which appeal to used buyers as much as they do for new car customers.

‘Refined and immensely comfortable to drive, it’s an SUV for all seasons.’

Mike Brewer, Car Dealer Used Car Awards host, said: ‘Time and time again, the Q7 is a top choice among used car buyers and it’s easy to see why.

‘With its large model range there’s a Q7 for every buyer, and dealers know a Q7 is never a hard sell to a customer.

‘In many ways, it’s the archetypal German premium SUV – large, brash and very desirable.’

Collecting the award on the night was Audi UK’s national sales manager, Michael Otton.

‘This is absolutely incredible. On behalf of Audi UK we are really thrilled that the Q7 has won,’ he said.

‘It’s been around 17 years and it is the flagship SUV for the Audi brand. It offers superior build quality, amazing space and huge technology that just makes the vehicle amazing on any journey.

‘We are absolutely thrilled, so a massive thank you to Car Dealer.

‘It is a hugely popular car, it is class leading and for me personally, with four children, it means we can ride around with a lot of space and luxury.

‘This is a huge awards ceremony, a prestigious event, and we are just thrilled to be here.’

Pictured, from left to right: Gareth Jones, G3 Vehicles Auctions’ digital director, Michael Otton, Audi UK national sales manager, and Mike Brewer

Watch the Used Car Awards 2022 round-up video below