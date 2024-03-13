Audi updates A3 with fresh look outside and inside as well as plug-in hybrid

Audi has refreshed its popular A3 family hatchback and saloon by giving it a sportier design and improving the equipment levels.

The rival to the VW Golf will also have a plug-in hybrid version at the end of the year, and improved engines are also on offer.

It gets new large angular side intakes plus a new front spoiler that makes the front end look lower.

Available as a sportback, pictured above, and a saloon, there are two new paint colours – District Green and Progressive Red – as well as a new rear bumper with a diffuser, taking inspiration from the RS models.

Inside also boasts a makeover, with a redesigned centre console and a new finish for the premium family car.

Meanwhile, ambient lighting adds accents to the doors and footwell, and as an option the A3 can have ambient lighting for the switch panel and door sills.

Standard equipment features DAB+ digital radio and a 10.1‑inch touchscreen display, along with the Audi virtual cockpit plus an inductive smartphone charger.

In addition to the two USB‑C charging ports in the centre console in the front, two more ports in the back also come as standard.

From launch, the new A3 will be available with two engines and transmissions.

The 35 TFSI with a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine producing 148bhp will come with a seven-speed S tronic gearbox– a six-speed manual will be on offer at a later date.

Joining it is the 35 TDI with a 2.0-litre diesel model, which will produce 148bhp and coming standard with a seven-speed S tronic gearbox.

Further engines are expected to be added at a later date.

Orders for the new A3 will begin in mid-April, with prices and specifications to follow.