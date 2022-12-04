Audi’s UK dealer network becomes first to get Electric Vehicle Approved accreditation

Audi has become the first car brand to receive Electric Vehicle Approved (EVA) accreditation across the entirety of its UK dealer network.

The government-endorsed scheme awards accreditation to dealerships that showcase strong expertise when it comes to selling EVs.

It is hoped the programme will build consumer confidence in electric vehicle technology ahead of the banned sale of new petrol and diesel cars in 2030.

Audi is now the only brand which has accreditation at all of its dealerships after they all came in for individual auditing.

Andrew Doyle, a director at Audi UK, said: ‘Audi has a clear and unwavering commitment to electric vehicles – from 2026 every new model we launch will be fully electric. It’s therefore essential that our expertise and knowledge are applied across the entire business and visible to all – especially to our customers.

‘Being the first manufacturer in the UK to achieve 100 percent network EVA accreditation is a testament to our first-class teams across our dealer network and at Audi UK.

‘We are matching rapid customer interest in our electric vehicles by equipping our company and staff with the tools and training they need to provide a seamless and confidence-inspiring experience to our customers as we accelerate the transition to a fully electric future.’

As part of the EVA accreditation, each Audi Centre was independently audited by the Energy Saving Trust to ensure they were up to scratch.

They each were judged on the customer qualification process, staff knowledge and training, EV demonstration and handover processes as well as the availability of EV service bays and charge points on site.