Aug 6: Storm Antoni batters Britain; Bournemouth teen murdered; Corbyn considers mayoral bid

Danger to life warning as Storm Antoni hits parts of UK

A danger to life warning was issued yesterday as Storm Antoni hits parts of the UK, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.

Falling trees, riptides and inadequate building structures are some of the dangers people should look out for on Saturday during the amber wind warning, the Met Office said.

The amber warning, which indicates flying debris is possible and could lead to injuries or danger to life, was in place for southwestern areas of both England and Wales until 7pm.

Police appeal after ‘various items’ left in park following Bournemouth murder

Detectives have appealed for information after a teenager died of a suspected stab wound following a fight in Bournemouth.

Police received a report just before 1.30am on Saturday morning that a man had been stabbed during a fight in The Square in the town centre.

Officers rushed to the scene but the 18-year-old victim, who has not been named but was from the town, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Date set for hearing over demolition of spa at home of Captain Tom’s daughter