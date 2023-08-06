Aug 6: Storm Antoni batters Britain; Bournemouth teen murdered; Corbyn considers mayoral bid

Danger to life warning as Storm Antoni hits parts of UK
A danger to life warning was issued yesterday as Storm Antoni hits parts of the UK, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.
Falling trees, riptides and inadequate building structures are some of the dangers people should look out for on Saturday during the amber wind warning, the Met Office said.
The amber warning, which indicates flying debris is possible and could lead to injuries or danger to life, was in place for southwestern areas of both England and Wales until 7pm.
Police appeal after ‘various items’ left in park following Bournemouth murder
Detectives have appealed for information after a teenager died of a suspected stab wound following a fight in Bournemouth.
Police received a report just before 1.30am on Saturday morning that a man had been stabbed during a fight in The Square in the town centre.
Officers rushed to the scene but the 18-year-old victim, who has not been named but was from the town, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Date set for hearing over demolition of spa at home of Captain Tom’s daughter
A date has been set for an appeal against an order to demolish an unauthorised spa pool block built at the home of Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter.
Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband Colin applied in 2021 for permission to build a Captain Tom Foundation Building in the grounds of their home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire.
The L-shaped building was given the green light, and in a design and access and heritage statement it was described as to be used partly ‘in connection with The Captain Tom Foundation and its charitable objectives’.
Social media firms partner with law enforcement to tackle small boat crossings
Social media firms will team up with the National Crime Agency to crack down on people smugglers’ posts encouraging asylum seekers to cross the Channel, ministers have said.
Rishi Sunak said the new partnership between law enforcement and tech giants including Facebook, TikTok and Twitter will tackle attempts to ‘lure’ migrants into paying to make the perilous journey.
Group discounts, free spaces for children and offers of false documents are among the posts the Prime Minister wants removed to help achieve his promise to ‘stop the boats’.
Corbyn says he will ‘have a think’ about standing to be mayor of London
Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told an audience at the Edinburgh Fringe he will “have a think about” standing for election as an independent mayor of London.
Mr Corbyn appeared alongside former Unite general secretary Len McCluskey as part of the All Talk event by broadcaster Iain Dale at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre on Saturday.
Asked if he was considering a run for the mayoralty as an independent, Mr Corbyn told audience members: ‘Well let’s have a think about it, shall we?’
Weather outlook
A sunny start for most today. Early in the afternoon, cloud will bubble up and sharp showers will develop across most inland areas, some thundery along the Pennines. The BBC reports there will be lighter showers in the south-west.
This evening, most will see lengthy sunny spells. A clear night will then follow, with western areas of Northern Ireland and northern Scotland holding on to some cloud and a few scattered showers.
Tomorrow will see patchy cloud, sunny spells and well-scattered showers, these most frequent in northern Scotland. Turning sunny for most later, but cloud and some rain moving into the far south-west.