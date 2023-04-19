Auto Shanghai 2023: Here are the big motor show reveals and announcements from the brands

China’s first major motor show since Covid restrictions were lifted over there has had a number of important unveils.

The country is the world’s largest car market, and Auto Shanghai 2023, which is being held at the city’s National Exhibition and Convention Centre, is demonstrating that motor shows are back with a vengeance after it was feared the pandemic may have put an end to them.

The reveals have included plenty from Chinese car brands, but there are a lot of European firms there as well, including Mercedes and Porsche.

Here’s our top 10 from this year’s motor show in Shanghai…

BMW i7 M70

BMW is using Auto Shanghai to debut its most powerful electric car – the i7 M70.

This sportier version of the German firm’s flagship electric saloon has twin electric motors that kick out a mighty 651bhp, giving a 0-60mph time of just 3.5 seconds, and boast a 348-mile range.

BYD Yangwang U9

Chinese manufacturer BYD has only just launched in the UK but it’s massive on its home turf.

It recently pulled the wraps off this radical performance EV, which has now made its motor show debut in Shanghai.

The Yangwang U9 is an electric supercar that can accelerate from 0-60mph in just two seconds. It also has an advanced vehicle control system that even allows it to be driven with just three wheels.

Lexus LM

This is the upmarket version of Toyota’s Alphard – a large MPV that has never been sold in Europe.

However, Lexus says this new LM will go on sale in the UK later in the year. It’s a new type of vehicle for Lexus in Europe and aims to appeal to the chauffeur-driven MPV market as a direct rival to the Mercedes V-Class.

Available with four or seven seats, it can also be specified with a massive 48-inch TV monitor for passengers in the back.

Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV

Mercedes’ Maybach division offers even more upmarket products than your standard Merc, and since China is one of its biggest markets, the firm has now unveiled its first electric model.

Based on the regular Mercedes EQS SUV, the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV gets a much bolder design as befits Maybach’s other products.

There’s also a more luxurious interior, especially for passengers in the back. The twin electric motors pack a mighty 659bhp, while Maybach claims it can give a range of up to 373 miles.

MG Cyberster

One of the biggest surprises at this year’s Auto Shanghai was MG pulling the wraps off the production-spec version of its Cyberster – also pictured at top.

The Chinese-owned brand has been teasing the electric roadster with various concepts for a while, but it was revealed in all its glory yesterday.

MG is keeping a lid on the details but says the firm will be celebrating its past sports car heritage with the new model, while also bringing it to the UK in summer 2024.

Polestar 4

Hot on the heels of the Polestar 3 SUV being unveiled, the Swedish electric car maker has now revealed the 4 – a new coupe-SUV that brings a lot of details from its concept cars to production.

The Polestar 4 doesn’t have a rear window as such, with a camera and digital display handling the view out of the back.

The top-spec 537bhp dual-motor version will be Polestar’s fastest car to date, with the firm targeting a range of 372 miles.

Porsche Cayenne

The Cayenne has been a huge success for Porsche, with the German firm now following it up with a heavily revised version of the current, third-generation car.

Shown for the first time at the Shanghai show, its exterior doesn’t look dramatically different but the inside gets a modern makeover, with various new screens – many borrowed from its electric Taycan.

All versions have more power, while the plug-in hybrid models have been significantly enhanced and now claim a range of up to 56 miles.

Smart #3

The modern-day Smart is a far cry from the original ‘Smart car’, and this firm is now continuing its offensive with the #3 – pronounced ‘hashtag three’.

This is a new coupe-SUV from the firm that is co-owned by Mercedes and Chinese automotive giant Geely, and boasts a stylish design, high-tech interior and an expected range of around 280 miles.

Volkswagen ID.7

Volkswagen is expanding its comprehensive line-up of electric ID models with the ID.7 – an eagerly awaited electric fastback to rival the Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2.

Boasting various technology advancements for VW, including a new touchscreen display, the ID.7 will also have the firm’s largest electric car battery to date, with the manufacturer claiming a range of up to 435 miles.

Zeekr X

Zeekr didn’t actually reveal any new models at the Shanghai show, but it did make a key announcement that this premium EV manufacturer will be introducing cars to Europe by the end of 2023.

It’s a big step for the Chinese firm, owned by Geely, which has made quite a statement in its home market in a particularly small timeframe.

Zeekr says it’ll ‘provide European customers with an innovative, convenient and rewarding EV experience built on a direct-to-consumer business model’ – meaning no formal dealerships are planned.

Media days at the show were being held yesterday and today, with trade days tomorrow and Friday, and the show opening to the public plus trade visitors from Saturday to April 27.