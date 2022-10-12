Auto Trader – Consumer Lead Generation Site of the Year 2022

While it might be new cars that are tough to find this year, a steady source of good quality consumer leads are still vital.

After taking home a highly commended gong in 2021, Auto Trader went one better this year and took the top prize.

The company has been at the forefront of generating leads for dealers for more than 40 years.

Its superb website and apps attract millions of consumers every week, and survey respondents told us Auto Trader is responsible for generating the most leads time and time again.

Picking up the award, sales director Darren Moon said: ‘We are absolutely thrilled with this award.

‘Everything we do is about bringing car buyers and retailers together, is I am delighted that our car dealers have recognised that with this award.’

Commenting on what it means to Auto Trader and its large workforce, Moon said: ‘I think it’s just verification that what we’re doing is delivering quality leads to our retailers, and making the car buying journey that bit easier for consumers and helping dealers sell more cars.’

Dealers told us in this year’s survey the leads they get from Auto Trader are among the best if not the best. Why does Moon think that is?

‘We’ve been in the marketplace for many years now, and we’re always tried to bring together car buyers with retailers.

‘I think consumers now more than ever – and especially for the last two years – are doing more and more online and therefore may not necessarily be walking into the showroom.

Moon also had some advice on how car dealers can make the best adverts.

‘Firstly, it’s about the images,’ he explained. ‘Don’t be afraid to show any marks or anything that’s on the car – they’re used cars and will have lived experiences, like we all have!

‘But really it’s about pricing it right to the market and using the data available.’

‘A lot of retailers talk to us and say footfall has been down recently. And what I think they [consumers] are doing is they’re on our marketplace and they’re sending more and more leads to our retailers.’

You can watch the interview in full in the video at the top of this post.