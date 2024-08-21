Auto Trader makes multi-million-pound investment with its biggest brand campaign

Auto Trader today launched a multi-million-pound campaign aimed at driving new car buyers to its partners’ stock.

The six-month ‘Found AT’ initiative, which comes ahead of the key plate-change month of September, is expected to reach 96% of the UK’s adult population at least 35 times.

It’ll showcase the 20,000 new and 37,000 nearly-new cars available on its new car platform, says the online automotive marketplace, which added that it represented its single largest investment.

Auto Trader said the campaign had been created as part of its ongoing commitment to help its partners meet the growing challenges in the new car market.

Retailers were consulted during the campaign’s development to ensure the right tone, approach and messages were delivered.

Its core objective is to add more numbers to the existing two million monthly visits to its new car platform, as well as the circa 6.5m daily new car searches.

A key part of the new campaign will focus on stimulating consumer interest in electric cars and overcome the current flat-lining in new EV demand as ZEV mandate target pressure mounts.

As well as prominently featured models, there’ll be a dedicated TV spot and digital campaign focusing on Auto Trader’s monthly electric vehicle giveaway.

Ian Plummer, Auto Trader’s commercial director, said: ‘We’re in a fortunate and privileged position to be able to increase our already considerable investment in driving even more highly engaged buyers to our partners’ new and nearly new car stock.

‘As the new car market dynamics change and the industry faces a growing array of challenges, not least the mounting pressure from EV targets, this new campaign highlights our unwavering commitment to our partners.

‘As well as ensuring retailers and manufacturers have the best opportunity to profit during the key plate-change month of September, I hope this campaign and our wider investment in new car marketing this year will have a lasting contribution to the ongoing health of the market.’

John Smyth, director of Swansway Motor Group, added: ‘Compared to used, the new car market is feeling the pressure at the moment.

‘It’s why we’ve been very strategic in our marketing channels to ensure we’re investing in the right place and getting the best return from our partners.

‘And it’s why we’ve been working closely with Auto Trader for some time, who have really helped to make our new car digital showroom work just as hard as our digital used car forecourt, and the results have been impressive.

‘The new campaign is another big commitment from the team, and it’s come at exactly the right time for the market. We’re excited to see it come to life.’

Dealers can try Auto Trader’s new car platform free for two months for those not already advertising their new car stock with it.