Auto Trader reports plateau in used car prices as boom shows signs of slowing

Used car prices plateaued last week as the boom in values shows signs of slowing down, Auto Trader has reported

Data found that the average price of a used car sold via the platform reached £19,852 during the week beginning November 15.

The figure is a marginal rise of just 0.38 per cent compared to a week previous when the average stood at £19,776.

Throughout the year it was been common for Auto Trader to see enormous week-on-week rises but that trend appears to have slowed.

However, last week was still the 81st in a row that average prices have gone up.

It also saw a year-on-year increase of 27.2 per cent compared to the same week in 2020.

In terms of models, last week saw some huge year-on-year rises, with the average asking price of a Land Rover Defender 90 increasing by 138.2 per cent to £79,364 in the past 12 months.

Other large hikes came from the Mercedes CLK which went up by 52.7 per cent to £8,438 and the Seat Alhambra which rose by 50.9 per cent to reach as average asking price of £18,741.

At the other end of the scale, the BMW 8 Series now has an average asking price of £61,564 – 5.2 per cent less than this time last year.

Overall, used cars were taking an average of 28 days to sell on Auto Trader at the end of last week (November 21).