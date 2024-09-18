Auto Trader reports surge in demand for classic cars following final ever Grand Tour episode

The final ever episode of the Grand Tour has sparked a flurry of demand for two of the classic cars featured on the show.

That is according to fresh data from Auto Trader, which has reported a surge in ad views for Ford Capris and Triumph Stags.

The models were the cars of choice for presenters Richard Hammond and James May respectively, while co-host Jeremy Clarkson completed the trek across Zimbabwe in a Lancia Montecarlo.

Auto Trader’s analysis has found that since the show dropped on Amazon Prime, ad views for the Ford Capri GXL have been 4.4 times higher than the previous week. Meanwhile, Triumph Stag views were 15 times higher.

Further data showed that since the episode – titled ‘One for the Road’ – was originally launched, advert views on Auto Trader’s website for the Ford Capri GXL have increased by 185%.

At the same time, interest in the Triumph Stag has skyrocketed, with a remarkable 793% increase in ad views.

Google Trends data also shows that searches for both models rose by 75% following the show’s release.

Auto Trader have put the spike down to a combination of nostalgia and ‘the power of Jeremy Clarkson and friends’, meaning now could be a good time for any classic car dealers with the relevant models in stock.

Erin Barker, editorial director at Auto Trader, said: ‘Classic cars like the Ford Capri and Triumph Stag have always held a special place in the hearts of British car enthusiasts.

‘The latest episode of The Grand Tour has brought these iconic models back into the spotlight, reminding viewers of their timeless appeal and that seeing their favourite fellow petrolheads driving them is part of the appeal.

‘As a result, we’ve seen a huge surge in interest, with both models becoming incredibly popular on our platform in the days following the show’s release, proving that celebrities and popular culture still have a huge impact on our lifestyles, including purchasing a new car.’

Main image: ©AmazonMGMStudios