Auto Trader set to expand reach with biggest ever marketing campaign launching on Boxing Day

Auto Trader has announced plans for its biggest ever marketing campaign, as the firm look to boost its profile even further.

The Britain’s Biggest Matchmaker (BBM) campaign will launch on Boxing Day and celebrate the diversity of the modern car buying public.

The multichannel campaign will also focus on Auto Trader’s scale, value and expertise across a number of platforms including TV, broadcast video on demand and radio.

It will also go live throughout Auto Trader’s own channels and platforms including onsite, email, in app, and search.

The firm’s experts say that the campaign will reach 99 per cent of all UK adults on TV and radio over 14 times.

It is expected to generate around 122 million impacts throughout with the digital activity alone set to be seen around 80 million times.

Commenting on the campaign, Catherine Faiers, Auto Trader’s chief operating officer, said: ‘We are in a fortunate and very privileged position to be able to increase our marketing investment to drive consumer awareness of not just our brand, but of car ownership more generally.

‘This new phase of the campaign aims to highlight just how integral cars are to our everyday lives.

‘Whether it’s the school run, commuting to work, or simply for recreational purposes, cars play an essential role, which given the current economic backdrop and the uncertainty many in the industry may be feeling, is an important message for us to be communicating.

‘I hope this campaign and our wider investment in marketing this year will make a real difference for our retailer partners and make a positive contribution to the health of the market.’

The BBW campaign launches on Boxing Day and will run until March 31.

Car Dealer Live – the future of the car dealer – exclusive conference features talks from leading car dealers, Google and Auto Trader among much more. Find out the full event details and book tickets.